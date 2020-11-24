Thanksgiving Day Takeout 



Cooking turkey and all the fixins for you and your entire family is one thing. Cooking all that stuff for yourself and your cat? Another story. For those looking to get a last-minute assist in getting turkey dinner on the table, here are some places you may still be able to get takeout for Thanksgiving dinner. We have included locations we know are open—though it’s always a good idea to call and check in before you center your plans around it.

click to enlarge Unsplash



-Pine Tavern is offering a select menu of takeout entrees, including a roasted turkey meal with the classic sides, as well as prime rib, wild King Salmon and Butternut Squash Ravioli. The restaurant recommends you reserve your meal in advance, as they can’t guarantee availability on Thanksgiving Day.



-Black Bear Diner will be open from 7am to 8pm on Thanksgiving Day.



-Brasada Ranch’s Range Restaurant & Bar is serving up a variety of a la carte holiday specials that include everything you need to sample, share, or build a custom three-course meal.



-Joolz is offering a non-traditional, Middle-Eastern inspired menu for Thanksgiving.



-900 Wall’s Thanksgiving at Home includes roasted turkey, wild mushroom herb stuffing and all the works. Pickup is Wed., Nov. 25.