That Guy's Bistro Grand Opening in Redmond 

That Guy's Bistro Grand Opening

Fri. Feb. 15, 11am

404 NW Forest Ave., Redmond

541-521-9172

thatguys.com

hat Guy's Bistro, a food cart featuring flatbreads served as pizzas, or with Philly cheesesteak-inspired sandwich fillings, wrapped like a taco, opens Feb. 15. That Guy's Bistro will be part of the new General Duffy's Food Truck lot located on Forest Avenue, backing up to the Busy Chef commercial kitchen and event center and across from the Chase Bank parking lot.