That Guy's Bistro Grand Opening in Redmond 

hat Guy's Bistro, a food cart featuring flatbreads served as pizzas, or with Philly cheesesteak-inspired sandwich fillings, wrapped like a taco, opens Feb. 15. That Guy's Bistro will be part of the new General Duffy's Food Truck lot
located on Forest Avenue, backing up to the Busy Chef commercial kitchen and event center and across from the Chase Bank parking lot.
That Guy's Bistro Grand Opening
Fri. Feb. 15, 11am
404 NW Forest Ave., Redmond
541-521-9172
thatguys.com