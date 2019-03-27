That Time Bend Got an In-N-Out... Not 

E
ditorial meetings at the Source involve at least a few story pitches that hit the cutting room floor... never to be seen again.
In other words, not every story that writers pitch actually makes the paper.
This week, cub reporter Isaac Biehl pitched the idea of covering the groundbreaking of the purported In-N-Out Burger on Highway 97 in Bend this week—a story he found out about in his work approving events submitted to our events calendar
One can only dream: While Oregon now boasts THREE In-N-Out Burger restaurants as of this writing, one is not coming to Bend... yet.
, we thought! We'll get our mitts on some Animal styles before all those other chumps #inBend
, we exclaimed!
So we sent veteran reporter Chris Miller to call In-N-Out corporate
to verify the info and get a few more details. Turns out, corporate told us in no uncertain terms that they had no plans for a restaurant in Bend. Further, the email submitted with the listing was a temporary email address—not really belonging to anyone.
That's right, peeps—we check up on these things. I mean, this one just seemed a liiiitle too good to be true.
A screenshot of the rogue calendar listing—now removed. Very much #fakenews.
So while you might have seen a listing on our online calendar about the In-N-Out grand opening, you can chalk that one up to an April Fool's joke—clearly. Nice try, peeps!
In the meantime, keep submitting your real events to Central Oregon's most comprehensive events calendar. It's free! And easy! And we check to make sure things are not just a joke!!