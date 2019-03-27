Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 27, 2019 Culture » Culture Features

That Time Bend Got an In-N-Out... Not 

April Fool's Jokes about free burgers are funny... kinda

By
Editorial meetings at the Source involve at least a few story pitches that hit the cutting room floor... never to be seen again.

In other words, not every story that writers pitch actually makes the paper.

This week, cub reporter Isaac Biehl pitched the idea of covering the groundbreaking of the purported In-N-Out Burger on Highway 97 in Bend this week—a story he found out about in his work approving events submitted to our events calendar.



click image One can only dream: While Oregon now boasts THREE In-N-Out Burger restaurants as of this writing, one is not coming to Bend... yet. - PUNCTUATED, FLICKR
  • Punctuated, Flickr
  • One can only dream: While Oregon now boasts THREE In-N-Out Burger restaurants as of this writing, one is not coming to Bend... yet.
Great, we thought! We'll get our mitts on some Animal styles before all those other chumps #inBend, we exclaimed!

So we sent veteran reporter Chris Miller to call In-N-Out corporate to verify the info and get a few more details. Turns out, corporate told us in no uncertain terms that they had no plans for a restaurant in Bend. Further, the email submitted with the listing was a temporary email address—not really belonging to anyone.

That's right, peeps—we check up on these things. I mean, this one just seemed a liiiitle too good to be true.


click to enlarge A screenshot of the rogue calendar listing—now removed. Very much #fakenews. - SOURCE WEEKLY CALENDAR
  • Source Weekly calendar
  • A screenshot of the rogue calendar listing—now removed. Very much #fakenews.
So while you might have seen a listing on our online calendar about the In-N-Out grand opening, you can chalk that one up to an April Fool's joke—clearly. Nice try, peeps!

In the meantime, keep submitting your real events to Central Oregon's most comprehensive events calendar. It's free! And easy! And we check to make sure things are not just a joke!! 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Culture Features »

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 27-April 3, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Culture Features

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

  • Fashion Trends Through the Zodiac

    Fashion Trends Through the Zodiac

    Infuse your fall style with trends from local designers
    • by Kristi Simmons, Astacia Christenson, Kate Podwils, Angela Dietrich, Michelle Simmons, Nutasha Duran and Erica Congemi
    • Sep 13, 2017
  • Burning Eclipse Questions Answered

    Burning Eclipse Questions Answered

    Experts tell you what you need to know about the Great American Eclipse
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Aug 16, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation