 The Allure of Awbrey Butte | Central Oregon Visitors Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 24, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Allure of Awbrey Butte 

Stunning sunsets, panoramic mountain views, twinkling city lights

By

Awbrey Butte evokes images of stunning sunsets, panoramic mountain views, twinkling city lights, colorful sunrises, towering ponderosas and roaming deer, to name a few. Living there feels more about the environment and the surroundings rather than the actual house. Nature surrounds you, creating a sense of peace and allowing one some solitude if needed. It seldom feels crowded. It is hard not to love this neighborhood, and if you happen to move here, there's a good chance you'll stay for a long time.

Awbrey Butte, once known as Awbrey Heights, was named after a legendary Bend pioneer named Marshall Clay Awbrey. Awbrey was a Missourian who fought in the Mexican War and who settled in Bend around 1870. He farmed the areas where Harmon Park and Kenwood School are located today before moving to the Tumalo area. It was said he would kiss a 5- or 10-piece coin goodbye before handing it to a clerk. Many landmarks and streets in Bend are named after this early settler.

Visible from many parts of Bend, Awbrey Butte offers a taste of the good life in Bend. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • Visible from many parts of Bend, Awbrey Butte offers a taste of the good life in Bend.

Mike Hollern of Brooks Resources had the vision to create and develop Awbrey Butte, or "the hill," as it was sometimes referred to. Brooks Resources purchased 1,800 acres in 1970 from Robert Coats and West Hills Inc. In 1984 development began with the very first lots selling for around $25,000 near Glassow and Tower Rock. An early challenge for Brooks Resources, after getting approval from the City, was obtaining a water source. Upon building a reservoir on the Butte, work then began on creating roads. Working through a slow economy and the recession of the 1980s were other challenges in the beginning.

Great care was taken to preserve mature trees, the natural landscaping and to minimize environmental impacts. Homes were often built in a stair-step way to ensure each homeowner's views, and roads were constructed in a concentric fashion so that they could not be easily seen from below.

Twenty years later, development was completed in 2005, which culminated in a premier neighborhood of 782 homesites. Although there are now many other neighborhoods with luxury homes to choose from in Bend, Awbrey Butte is timeless and retains its premier stature for buyers. It continues to be desired for its location, space and beautiful views.

With plenty of space and lots of trees, wildlife like these deer find respite in the Awbrey Butte neighborhood. - COURTESY COLLEEN DILLINGHAM
  • Courtesy Colleen Dillingham
  • With plenty of space and lots of trees, wildlife like these deer find respite in the Awbrey Butte neighborhood.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Buyers who choose Awbrey Butte select it for the beautiful views, large lot size that gives a sense of breathing room, the parks, walking trails and NW location.

"We love the sense of community here, the friendliness of people living in the neighborhood or the walkers passing by. It feels safe," said residents Linda, Rich and Matthew Gross. "Our kids roamed from house to house when they were young just like I did when I was little. And we love feeling like we live outside of town in a forest yet in reality live only a few minutes away from downtown."

Other Awbrey Butte neighbors, Char and Rich Anderson, had this to say: "When we decided to down-size we looked all over Bend for nearly a year but ultimately decided once again that we loved Awbrey Butte and wanted to stay right here. This is where we want to be! We walk everywhere up here; it's a walkers paradise with 360 degree views. We have met many new walker friends here and everyone says they love the neighborhood." Information from MLS , Brooks Resources, and the Deschutes Historical Society.

COURTESY COLLEEN DILLINGHAM
  • Courtesy Colleen Dillingham

Neighborhood: Awbrey Butte

Who lives here: Families, longtime residents, retirees.

Housing stock: Predominantly single-family homes.

Median sale price: $1,075,000

Reasons why people move here: Views, close to downtown, large lot size, two golf courses nearby, parks and walking trails.

Parks: Sylvan Park, Summit Park.

Public schools: North Star Elementary, High Lakes Elementary, Pacific Crest Middle, Summit High School, Highland Magnet.

Report summary provided by: Colleen Dillingham, Bend Premier Real Estate

About The Author

Colleen Dillingham

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Midtown Rising
Letters to the Editor 2/25/21
In Pandemic Response, Embrace the Gray
Letters to the Editor 2/18/21
Forging the West
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More in Central Oregon Visitors Guide

More Central Oregon Visitors Guide »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Community Dance Break!....just 10 minutes

Community Dance Break!....just 10 minutes

Wed., Feb. 24, 12:30-12:40 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

The 2021 Central Oregon Pet Palooza is here!

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 24-March 3, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation