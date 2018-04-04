Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 04, 2018 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

The Animated Guitar 

Kaki King blends audio and visual through projection mapping on a guitar, giving new life to the instrument

By
Kaki King uses projection mapping to fuse audio and video in telling the guitar's story. - SIMONE CECCHETTI
  • Simone Cecchetti
  • Kaki King uses projection mapping to fuse audio and video in telling the guitar's story.

What leads someone to choose a specific instrument? For Kaki King, she doesn't feel like she had a choice in the matter. The guitar chose her. In her current show, the guitar also has a chance to speak for itself.

To get angry. To explode. To speak—all thanks to King and the character she plays onstage, as well as the technique of projection mapping.

"I think it's happenstance, honestly, that the guitar became the thing I do as a career," King says. "I started young. I wasn't a prodigy, but I could get through what I was given. I stopped taking lessons at 5 or 6 and started playing with my dad. I knew how it worked, how it functioned."

Around age 9, King picked up the bass, which she considers a "gateway drug" to other instruments, including the drums. The guitar became something she did privately. Touring in bands, playing bass and drums, is what she did professionally. After the 9/11 tragedy, she found herself playing guitar in the subway, which led her to making an album and getting signed.

Not only did the guitar choose her, but the instrument eventually found her on "Rolling Stone" magazine's list of "Guitar Gods" in 2006 — the only female, and the youngest artist on the list.

For the past four years, King has blended audio and visual in a engaging show titled, "The Neck is a Bridge to the Body." The show features her in all white sitting and playing a stationary white guitar. Using the technique of projection mapping, a process that projects video onto an irregularly shaped surface—in this case, her guitar.

"The show has had a second life in that we started off touring in the same places I used to tour — rock clubs, jazz clubs and small places like that," King says. "It really wasn't the best setting. Halfway through I changed management. We started putting it in theaters, which changed how the audience reacted, how I played, very subtle things changed, and that's where all of that started to blossom."

For each show, she focuses on refining the character she plays while she's "in the neck." She plays every show in a different way, keeping it fresh and further allowing the guitar to speak on different levels.

"Projection mapping on the guitar is really awesome and beautiful, simply put," King says. "Once it was tested, I knew I had a show. All of my career I've been trying to fuse the guitar with something that hasn't been seen, something new. This allowed me to do just that and expand it times a thousand. I have a visual language. It can talk, it can get angry, it can explode into bits and pieces."

For most artists, there's always another album, another tour on the horizon. For King, she doesn't really have a plan for what's next—and she's totally fine with that.

"This show deserves as much a tangential life as possible," King believes. "It scratches the surface of what's possible when all of the elements are there. At least I'll be able to be there and get on stage and tell a story in a way that hopefully hasn't been done before. There are so many places to go, I'm really OK being in that limbo."

Kaki King
Sat., April 7. 7:30pm
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St., Bend
$27, $37, $47


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 4-11, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    For the People

    • by Anne Pick
    • Apr 4, 2018
    Missoula-based band The Lil Smokies bring high-energy bluegrass to Bend More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Kindred Souls

    • by Anne Pick
    • Mar 28, 2018
    Most bands start by playing live and then record an album. Not this new jam band supergroup More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Electric Art

    • by Anne Pick
    • Mar 28, 2018
    Adam Mendel creates solid body electric ukuleles with his company Riverbend Instruments More »
  • More »

More by Anne Pick

  • For the People

    For the People

    Missoula-based band The Lil Smokies bring high-energy bluegrass to Bend
    • by Anne Pick
    • Apr 4, 2018
  • Kindred Souls

    Kindred Souls

    Most bands start by playing live and then record an album. Not this new jam band supergroup
    • by Anne Pick
    • Mar 28, 2018
  • Electric Art

    Electric Art

    Adam Mendel creates solid body electric ukuleles with his company Riverbend Instruments
    • by Anne Pick
    • Mar 28, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Bend Nest - February 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - February 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation