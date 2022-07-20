 The Athletic Club of Bend opens its intimate outdoor venue this weekend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 20, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

The Athletic Club of Bend opens its intimate outdoor venue this weekend 

Performances from LeAnn Rimes and Michael Franti & Spearhead

By

The Athletic Club of Bend has been a favorite summertime pop-up venue for Central Oregonians for the past 29 years. This year the venue hosts its "Clear Summer Nights" concert series where Central Oregonians will see some familiar faces and young talent. On the bill this year are legendary singer LeAnn Rimes, Bend favorite Michael Franti, up-and-comer Lindsey Sterling and world music extraordinaire Ben Harper. This weekend "Clear Summer Night" kicks things off with LeAnn Rimes and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

click image Michael Franti - COURTESY OF WIKI COMMONS
  • Courtesy of Wiki Commons
  • Michael Franti

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes became a childhood sensation who's evolved into a singing legend. In 1997 she became the youngest artist to win a Grammy at just 14 years old for her album "Blue," winning Best New Artist and Best Female Vocal Performance. The artist hasn't slowed down since her explosion onto the music scene, releasing 19 albums since, with her new project "God's Work" set to release Sep. 16. She's won countless other awards, appeared on TV shows and singing competitions, and still hasn't turned 40. 

Michael Franti & Spearhead

It seems as if every year Michael Franti makes his way to Central Oregon. In the past he has led sunny bike rides and yoga sessions with fans, going beyond the music to create a sense of community. Although early in his career Franti was known for hard-hitting politically motivated lyrics, his softer side shines through on recent works. He promotes love and understanding through his songs, and his live performances bring audiences closer together with positive energy. 

Rimes will take the stage Friday, July 22, and Franti will perform Saturday, July 23. 

Clear Summer Nights

July 22-23 5:30pm

Athletic Club of Bend

61615 Athletic Club Dr.

Rimes: $56, Franti: $58

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
SFF Presents: An Evening with Rising Appalachia at Sisters Art Works

Staff Pick
SFF Presents: An Evening with Rising Appalachia at Sisters Art Works - Sisters Art Works

Thu., July 21, 7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 20-26, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation