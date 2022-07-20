The Athletic Club of Bend opens its intimate outdoor venue this weekend 

The Athletic Club of Bend has been a favorite summertime pop-up venue for Central Oregonians for the past 29 years. This year the venue hosts its "Clear Summer Nights" concert series where Central Oregonians will see some familiar faces and young talent. On the bill this year are legendary singer LeAnn Rimes, Bend favorite Michael Franti, up-and-comer Lindsey Sterling and world music extraordinaire Ben Harper. This weekend "Clear Summer Night" kicks things off with LeAnn Rimes and Michael Franti & Spearhead.



click image Courtesy of Wiki Commons

Michael Franti

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes became a childhood sensation who's evolved into a singing legend. In 1997 she became the youngest artist to win a Grammy at just 14 years old for her album "Blue," winning Best New Artist and Best Female Vocal Performance. The artist hasn't slowed down since her explosion onto the music scene, releasing 19 albums since, with her new project "God's Work" set to release Sep. 16. She's won countless other awards, appeared on TV shows and singing competitions, and still hasn't turned 40.

Michael Franti & Spearhead

It seems as if every year Michael Franti makes his way to Central Oregon. In the past he has led sunny bike rides and yoga sessions with fans, going beyond the music to create a sense of community. Although early in his career Franti was known for hard-hitting politically motivated lyrics, his softer side shines through on recent works. He promotes love and understanding through his songs, and his live performances bring audiences closer together with positive energy.

Rimes will take the stage Friday, July 22, and Franti will perform Saturday, July 23.

Clear Summer Nights

July 22-23 5:30pm

Athletic Club of Bend

61615 Athletic Club Dr.

Rimes: $56, Franti: $58