 The Beer Issue 2020 | The Beer Issue | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 11, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » The Beer Issue

The Beer Issue 2020 

We love beer. You do, too. Here are some things to read about it.

Intro Goes Here...
STEVE BUISSIBBE, PIXABAY
  • Steve Buissibbe, Pixabay
Trailblazing: From Low-Cal to Big Gains
Deschutes Brewery steps away from lighter beers, making a powerful & tasty hazy IPA in the process. By Isaac Biehl

Pivoting to Seltzer

The White Claw era inspires local brewmasters to bring on the bubbly. By Cayla Clark

Best New Brewery
A chat with Central Oregon’s own Boss Rambler, which took home the Best New Brewery award at the Oregon Beer Awards. By Heidi Howard

Drink This Here
Drink like a (beer) geek. By Heidi Howard

St. Patrick's Day Fun
Throw on your goofiest Leprechaun garb and get ready . By Cayla Clark

We're Here, We're Beer, Get Used To It
Long-standing local dive bars provide unpretentious settings in which to enjoy local craft brews. By Cayla Clark

The Spirit of Collaboration
Many food & drink products are made in Central Oregon. Now, there’s an organization to help them thrive. By Donna Britt @donnabrittcooks

Check out the digital edition below:

click image Art direction by Darris Hurst, Shannon Corey and Isaac Biehl. - PHOTO BY MEGAN BAKER
  • Photo by Megan Baker
  • Art direction by Darris Hurst, Shannon Corey and Isaac Biehl.


