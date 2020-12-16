 The Bliss of "Soul Sprint" | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 16, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

The Bliss of "Soul Sprint" 

The latest track from producer Jordan Russell is a divine session of glitchy boom-bap beats

By

It's a well-known fact that one of the best parts about video games with cars is that you can drive like an absolute maniac. Just ask anyone who's played "Grand Theft Auto" in their lifetime. But sometimes I find that slowing things down, just going for a cruise while taking in the scenery and soundtrack can be just as fun—if not even more satisfying. To me, "Soul Sprint" sounds just like one of the latter moments.

"Soul Sprint" is the latest release from Bend-based producer/visual artist J.R.J, otherwise known as Jordan Russell. Russell has an exceptional knack for beat making, or as his Instagram bio reads, "bleep-bloop noises." Call it what you want; there's just something so electrifying about Russell's latest release that it floods happiness and good vibes into my soul—and there is absolutely no fighting it as it flutters along.

"Soul Sprint" serves as a two-minute and fifty-second moment of peace. - JACOB RUSSELL
  • Jacob Russell
  • "Soul Sprint" serves as a two-minute and fifty-second moment of peace.

"I was honestly pretty surprised by how it came out. I think there was some subconscious defiance of reality lately that wanted to bring out some light. It's relatively different than stuff I usually make, but I'm happy it turned out that way," says Russell, noting some of the inspiration he's found in recent times. "Lately, I've been inspired by films of Laika, the music of Madeon, Faded Paper Figures, hometown hero of mine Henry Chadwick, and my buddy who goes by Indigo Hush."

To pair with the new song, Russell released a motion-graphic video of a character flying along in a plane, zooming over a pretty video game-landscape. It's a perfect animation to go with the song, since "Soul Sprint" really makes the listener feel like they're floating along over everything. Above all, in a year that's been filled with more downs than ups, "Soul Sprint" takes me to a place where the sun always seems to be shining, and is another reminder of why music can sometimes be our greatest friend.

For Russell, he says "Soul Sprint" moved him out of the box a bit, as he continues to dive into other mediums to help fuel his music.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"The COVID fiasco has been an interesting development for me in terms of how I create. I've actually been way less prolific, as I've only released one other song this year ("Quentin Quarantino"), but they've been some of my best stuff, I think," reflects Russell. "The irregular nature of how society is going currently was getting me burnt out mentally and musically, so I've been trying out (or obsessed) with other artistic mediums such as stop-motion animation to mix it up and get out of my comfort zone."

Russell seems to be so into being out of that comfort zone that right now he says he's looking for stop-motion collaborators. He also plans to have more music out next year as an EP or full album. In the meantime, check out "Soul Sprint," and other J.R.J releases on Bandcamp, Apple Music or Spotify.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Gone But Not Forgotten: Locals Remember Sunriver Kayaker
Big Flavor for a Small Holiday Gathering
Get Your Holiday Edible Game On
Maybe Books Will Save Us
A Cronenbergian Christmas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    The Irishman brings his well-rounded abilities to Bend
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Central Oregon Live Stream Concert feat. Blü

Central Oregon Live Stream Concert feat. Blü

Fri., Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Meet Lupine

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Dec 9, 2020
    Get to know local singer/songwriter Ella Peterson and then listen to her new song, "Over The Edge" More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Give the Gift of Music

    • By Alan Sculley
    • Dec 9, 2020
    Box sets and album reissues were the name of the game in 2020, and they'll look great under the tree this year More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Winter JAM

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Dec 2, 2020
    A week-long fundraiser for Sisters Folk Festival, capped by a virtual celebration with special artist performances More »
  • More »

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Isaac Biehl

  • Meet Lupine

    Meet Lupine

    Get to know local singer/songwriter Ella Peterson and then listen to her new song, "Over The Edge"
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Dec 9, 2020
  • Winter JAM

    Winter JAM

    A week-long fundraiser for Sisters Folk Festival, capped by a virtual celebration with special artist performances
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Dec 2, 2020
  • Source Material

    Source Material

    Highlights from Oregon artists in November: featuring Chandler P, Masinformation and Adam Selzer
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 25, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 16-23, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation