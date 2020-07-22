The Burn Issue 2020 

Your support for independent local news is important.
Pandemic burnout. Preventing fires near homes. Exercising in the heat. Burning doobs. These following stories are focused on all things "burn."
-Burnout in the Time of Coronavirus - Precaution exhaustion, fear of being judged and the claustrophobia of quarantine are part of the new normal - By Laurel Brauns
-Sparks and Rec - A westside buffer zone protects Bend from wildfire—but the potential sale of the Skyline Forest could add more risk - By Cayla Clark
-Listen to Your Heart - Tips and tricks to socially distance yourself from heatstroke, while maintaining that swol’ Bend body - By Kyle Switzer
-Burning One Down, Without Smoke - Last year, the vape crisis was big news. It might be off the front page, but officials have still been working to make vapes as safe as possible. - By Nicole Vulcan
