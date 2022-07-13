 The Cannabis Consumption Conundrum | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 13, 2022 Culture » Smoke Signals

The Cannabis Consumption Conundrum 

Limits placed on where, how cannabis purchased and taxed here can be legally consumed is costing Oregon millions in revenue, taxes and jobs 

By

Summer is here! The great outdoors, longer days, vacations and engaging in social situations with others, which for many will result in frequent cannabis consumption sessions. 

In other words, y'all are gonna get hiiiiiighh with your friends every damn where, all the damn time, for the whole damn "Hot Stoned Summer." Smoking circles are back and passing the Dutchie 'pon the left hand side. 

click to enlarge COURTESY UNSPLASH
  • Courtesy Unsplash

But be it a beach, forest, park, camp site, sidewalk or parking lot, smoking a joint or hitting the vape pen in public is still an illegal activity. Granted, the likelihood of being cited or arrested for burning one down remains extremely low, but it's against the law. 

And as "cannabis consumption" is still used as a cause for searches by law enforcement, especially in Black and BIPOC communities, which has led to very bad things such as fatal shootings, it's a real concern. 

Consumption is only legal within a private residence (that you own, or with the owner's permission), and in a yard/porch/outdoor space fenced off and set up so those passing by can't see the consumption. 

Oregon sold over a billion dollars' worth of cannabis last year, and took in nearly $178 million in cannabis taxes, not to mention revenue generated from the 70,000 cannabis industry jobs. But the limits placed on where and how the cannabis purchased and taxed here can be legally consumed is costing Oregon millions in revenue, taxes and jobs. 

Cannabis tourism is now a $17 billion business. Residents and visitors LOVE to get high here, especially in beautiful outdoor settings. Ever seen a sunset on the Oregon Coast? Ever seen one...on weed? OK, then.

But while Oregon wants its cannabis to be purchased through the regulated and taxed system, it isn't as eager to see regulated and licensed spaces allowing consumption of what was just purchased.  In some spaces—bar, restaurant, hotel room—tobacco isn't allowed either, and the Clean Air Act rules are meant to keep the byproducts of traditional cannabis consumption, secondhand smoke, from those who don't wish to be around it. 

Which is fair, but the options for consumption diminish even further with excluded outdoor restaurants, breweries, rooftop spaces, and other spaces with the required obstructed view barriers. Their Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission's alcohol serving license doesn't permit it, as you can't have adults double fisting with a pint and a joint. Mayhem would ensure, hence why you never see anyone consuming the two together anywhere, ever. 

This is where the issue gets contentious to some cannabis consumers—the differences between what's allowed for alcohol versus cannabis events and consumption, with both heavily regulated and "Sin" taxed adult product industries.

The staggering number of beers, ciders, wines, spirits and meads offered at dozens of festivals and competitions across the state nearly every weekend are marketed and enjoyed as educational and experiential opportunities. They provide "producer to consumer" experiences, enrich the knowledge base of intoxicating plant-based beverage consumers, and of course, consumption. Lots of drinking of alcohol. The goal is a more educated, empowered, and experienced alcohol buyer.

Package label dose directions are great, but to fully engage a consumer on the benefits, limits and potential pitfalls of any product involves consumption. That's why a beer fest with without any beers is the 2nd circle of Hell. 

But those alcohol festivals are also allowed to sell tickets to their events. Admission to cannabis events that have managed to overcome the regulatory hurdles must be free if cannabis is to be given away or otherwise provided. And those small, organic, craft cannabis growers that are the farmer's market equivalent of producers with fervent and free spending fan bases? They aren't allowed to share or sell directly to the public either. 

Cannabis consumers deserve access to opportunities on par with what the alcohol industry is allowed. People learn their tolerance and limits and safer ingestion through both discussion and consumption. That results in a consumer making better choices.

Other states are regulating and licensing indoor consumption lounges, which could serve as a revenue, tax and job creating sector in Oregon as well. Providing regulated consumption opportunities results in safer cannabis consumers, to themselves and others. 

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Smoke Signals »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Sticky Stocking Stuffers

    Sticky Stocking Stuffers

    Two farms and a vaporizer to gift to others (or yourself)
    • By Josh Jardine
    • Dec 8, 2021
  • Hemp, the Next Great COVID Fighter?

    Hemp, the Next Great COVID Fighter?

    A chat with one of the researchers who discovered that hemp (but not its psychoactive cousin) molecules show vaccine-like potential to prevent COVID-19
    • By Jeremy Dickman
    • Jan 26, 2022

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Astronomy Week | Monsters in the Cosmic Sea

Staff Pick
Astronomy Week | Monsters in the Cosmic Sea - Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory

Tue., July 19, 8-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Smoke Signals

More by Josh Jardine

  • Craft v. Commercial

    Craft v. Commercial

    A new awareness campaign looks to help cannabis consumers identify sun-grown producers that adhere to organic cannabis farming practices
    • By Josh Jardine
    • Jun 8, 2022
  • Is Oregon Saying "See Ya" to CBN?

    Is Oregon Saying "See Ya" to CBN?

    This July will see a change in the way Oregonians access products containing a certain cannabinoid
    • By Josh Jardine
    • May 11, 2022
  • The MORE Act is a Great Idea

    The MORE Act is a Great Idea

    …but it’s not going to pass, again
    • By Josh Jardine
    • Apr 13, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly July 14,2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation