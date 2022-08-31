 Beer Issue: Hot Taps - The Cellar | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 31, 2022 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Beer Issue: Hot Taps - The Cellar 

Bend’s underground English-style pub has claimed its niche in a packed craft beer scene

By

Walking into The Cellar in downtown Bend always brings a nostalgia for winter. The cozy basement location is an English-style pub that literally feels like putting on a cozy sweater when you walk inside to escape the blistering cold after a long ski day. Maybe it’s because I’m longing for winter after having five weeks of above 90-degree heat, or maybe subconsciously I knew a cave-like setting also acts as an escape from the heat, but either way winding up back there this weekend reminded me to add it to my list of spots for summer and wintertime beers.

click to enlarge CHRIS WILLIAMS
  • Chris Williams

For those who haven’t been, The Cellar is owned by Redmond-based brewery Porter Brewing Co. Porter has carved out its niche in the Central Oregon craft brewing scene by dedicating itself to cask style ales. Cask style ales are different in that they have a second fermentation process in which fermentation happens naturally in casks. Yeast consumes sugars, making its own carbon dioxide versus having CO2 added artificially. To get the bubbles, the ales rely on being dispensed from hand-pump devices. Cask ales are served cellar temperature to bring out complex flavors that coldness and over carbonation can kill. Some complain that cask beers are warm, but it was cold enough to be a refreshing drink on a scorching hot day. 

Although I usually opt for Porter’s hearty stout in the winter to warm my bones, this time I went for the Extra Special Bitter for a more summer feel. ESBs are more light-bodied than IPAs and provide more refreshment on a hot day. The Cellar has eight pumps (taps) available with rotating seasonal beers making special appearances. For me this is the perfect number to have enough variety in choice but not overwhelm someone in a paralyzing quantity of selection. 

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Dance Open House

Dance Open House - Academie de Ballet Classique

Wed., Aug. 31, 4-6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 31-September 6, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation