 The Cove Offers a New Place to Eat, Drink and Splash | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 09, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

The Cove Offers a New Place to Eat, Drink and Splash 

Sunriver Resort is upping its waterpark game this month

By

Sunriver Resort is upping its waterpark game this month with the reopening of The Cove, its newly renovated facility that offers double the space of its former outdoor pool, including indoor and outdoor places to play. Patrons can also check out the Spotted Frog, The Cove's poolside food and drink spot, complete with a full bar.

A full bar poolside is part of the experience at the newly renovated aquatic center. - COURTESY SUNRIVER RESORT
  • Courtesy Sunriver Resort
  • A full bar poolside is part of the experience at the newly renovated aquatic center.

Previously consisting mostly of an outdoor pool, Sunriver Resort sunk $40 million into updating and expanding The Cove. Now there's an indoor heated pool with a two-story spiral waterslide, an indoor jetted spa and a float channel indoors, as well as its outdoor plunge slide and splash pool. The space was scheduled to have an official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 9.

The Spotted Frog menu includes cocktails such as the Cove Collins—with Gompers Gin, St. Germaine, lemon and lime, and the Lava Flow, described as a combo between a piña colada and a strawberry blend. Menu items include burgers, wraps, salads, appetizers—and of course, a kid's menu.

The Cove also offers a patio and lawn with a 12,000-square-foot space for events. Reservations for The Cove are available up to seven days in advance for guests booked at the resort.

The Cove Aquatic Center at Sunriver Resort
17605 Center Dr., Sunriver
sunriverresort.com/blog/the-cove-pool-and-aquatic-center/

Waterslides and spas...what more do you need? - COURTESY SUNRIVER RESORT
  • Courtesy Sunriver Resort
  • Waterslides and spas...what more do you need?

