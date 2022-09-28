 The Cult of Deb | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 28, 2022 Culture » Culture Features

The Cult of Deb 

Vigil planned for Deb Auchery, founder of Cult of Tuck

By

"That's kind of what all of my stand-up is revolved around—taking the darkness and all those not-so-great things in my life and turning it into something that's fun and hilarious, and that people can relate to, and heal from. It's also partially about educating people about the transitioning process and letting them hear, you know, the dances from a trans person herself.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PETER BROWN
  • Courtesy of Peter Brown

"It's something that everyone's able to relate to—everyone goes through breakups. Everyone's gone through puberty. Everyone's dated, but I get to share my experiences during my unique ones, and I think that helps me feel a little bit less alone and less isolated with the trans experience."

Back in May, Central Oregon drag queen Deb Auchery, also known as Alex Simpson, talked to the Source Weekly about her transition and how doing comedy had helped her through. Deb died suddenly last week, shocking the community and leaving many to weigh in about the impact her life and work had on their lives. The Source Weekly is planning a tribute for Deb in a future issue, but in the meantime, a vigil is planned this Friday.

Community Candlelight Vigil for Deb Auchery
Fri., Sept. 30, 6-9pm
Peace Corner, corner of Greenwood and Wall St., Bend
Speakers, music and snacks and beverages provided.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
