The Green Tire Giveaway 

People of all ages enjoy a good scavenger hunt every once in a while. Whether looking for Easter eggs, Christmas presents or even a green tire, the act of buckling down and diligently searching for something keeps us on our toes and our brain cells firing. So, bust out your best detective skills and head up to Mt. Bachelor to participate in a virtual scavenger hunt on Saturday, Feb. 26, starting at 9am to track down your shot at a free set of tires.



click to enlarge Courtesty Mt. Bachelor

Wanted this Saturday: the elusive green tire.

To begin, follow @mtbachelor on Instagram and regularly check up on its stories throughout the day for clues as to where that sneaky green tire could be. Ski or ride some of your favorite runs and keep your eyes peeled for the coveted prize. The hunt will continue until someone finds the tire and returns it to the mountain gateway ticket office, according to the Mt. Bachelor website. The winner of the scavenger hunt will receive a prize of a full set of Nokian brand tires!

Those who come up unlucky in the search this time can come back for two more attempts in order to find that reclusive green tire. The next scavenger hunt is set for St. Patrick’s Day March 17, and again on April 9.

For more information and examples of the types of clues that will be posted visit, mt.bachelor.com.

Green Tire Giveaway

Sat., Feb. 26, 9am

Mt. Bachelor

13000 SW Century Dr., Bend

mtbachelor.com/things-to-do/events/view-all-events/green-tire-february-2022

Free