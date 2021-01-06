 The Hurting | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 06, 2021 News » Local News

The Hurting 

First came COVID. Then, a mental health crisis. Are we ready for what comes next?

By
Inside the following storiess, we’ve compiled a look at some of the ways mental health professionals and advocates are working to improve outcomes and better the lives of people in Central Oregon and beyond.

PHOTO BY MEGAN BAKER
  • Photo by Megan Baker




Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

carlaintucson

The Source Staff

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 1/7/21
After Oregon’s Devastating Fires, Protect Public Lands
Rolling Back Environmental Protections: A Laundry List of the Past Four Years
Werewolves and Biscuits and Dancing, Oh My!
2020, the Year Cannabis Became Essential
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
"Love Your Neighbor" 1st Thursday Presentation hosted by League of Women Voters of Deschutes County

"Love Your Neighbor" 1st Thursday Presentation hosted by League of Women Voters of Deschutes County

Thu., Jan. 7, 12-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Feeling the Effects of Isolation? You Are Not Alone

    • by Ashley Moreno
    • Jan 6, 2021
    Oregon Health Authority launches mental health campaign More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • by Escrito por K.M. Collins Traducido por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Jan 6, 2021
    Se crea Healing Justice Collective, recauda fondos de capital para la restauración de la comunidad BIPOC (Negros, Indígenas, Personas de Color) More »

  • Local News »

    In Solidarity

    • by K.M. Collins
    • Jan 6, 2021
    Healing Justice Collective forms, raises seed funds for BIPOC community restoration More »
  • More »

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by The Source Staff

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 6-13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation