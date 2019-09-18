Search
September 18, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

The Jerk Kings trucks closing 

Food trucks in both Bend and Redmond will soon be closing

By

After five years of delighting customers with its Caribbean food (including winning several accolades in our Best Of contests) The Jerk Kings food trucks in both Bend and Redmond will soon be closing. Owner Zoë Ditmore said the Bend truck—located in the River's Place lot near Costco—will have its last day Saturday, Sept. 21. The Redmond truck at Wild Ride Brewing will have its last day on Saturday, Sept. 28.

WHITNEY WHITEHOUSE
  • Whitney Whitehouse

Ditmore told the Source that after five years, they're ready to do something besides run the food trucks. Next up for the business: bottling its sauces.

Ditmore said she's looking at "selling marinades and sauces so customers can take a little bit of us home with them."

Customers can still check in with The Jerk Kings at thejerkkings.com to find out where future sauces and marinades will be available.

