Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
August 26, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » The Leaflet

The Laeflet — Fall 2020 

By
Welcome to The Leaflet, Central Oregon's first—and only—local guide dedicated to all things cannabis. It's your one-stop shop for updates on legal weed.


What's Inside:

Green Building with Hemp

Hempcrete offers a non-toxic alternative to other building materials

From Illegal to Essential

As marijuana sales continue to break records, a local cannabis startup cashes in big with online sales

Pot and POC

New programs providing seed money for marijuana startups are popping up around the country. Could Bend follow?

Puff, Puff… You Shall Not Pass

COVID-19 has changed many a thing, including standard stoner etiquette, some 420-friendly locals report

Munchie Meals

In honor of this week's Leaflet, we present these local meals that stoners love

The New Stoner Canon

Movies that melt your face

About The Author

carlaintucson

The Source Staff

