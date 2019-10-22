The Leaflet — Fall 2019 

Thanks for picking up this latest copy of The Leaflet, Central Oregon’s only local magazine dedicated entirely to cannabis. Inside you’ll find a host of stories aimed at consumers as well as producers of fine local THC, CBD and other related products. In an industry that’s so recently gone legal and that sees near-constant change, there’s always something new to learn!

Illustration by Thomas Hardy.

Inside these pages, find:

A look at how tours and farm visits are helping

educate consumers.

We asked local budtenders to weigh in on the strains they’re loving right now.

A quick primer on the challenges for growers of hemp and/or cannabis in getting their products from seed to store.

From a pending county opt-out to changes in the SAFE Banking Act, there’s lots to keep up on.

Some of the latest info on vaporizers and what’s happening in Oregon.

It’s another emerging area: Offering CBD for your pets.

Check out the digital edition below:

A local park that’s getting a different type of attention than might have been originally intended.