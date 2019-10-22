 The Leaflet — Fall 2019 | The Leaflet | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 22, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019 

Highlighting an emerging and ever-changing industry

By

Thanks for picking up this latest copy of The Leaflet, Central Oregon’s only local magazine dedicated entirely to cannabis. Inside you’ll find a host of stories aimed at consumers as well as producers of fine local THC, CBD and other related products. In an industry that’s so recently gone legal and that sees near-constant change, there’s always something new to learn!

ILLUSTRATION BY THOMAS HARDY.
  • Illustration by Thomas Hardy.

Inside these pages, find:

Connecting the Community

A look at how tours and farm visits are helping educate consumers.

Street Beat

We asked local budtenders to weigh in on the strains they’re loving right now.

Green Rush Red Tape

A quick primer on the challenges for growers of hemp and/or cannabis in getting their products from seed to store.

Cannabis News

From a pending county opt-out to changes in the SAFE Banking Act, there’s lots to keep up on.

Vape Concerns

Some of the latest info on vaporizers and what’s happening in Oregon.

CBD for Pets

It’s another emerging area: Offering CBD for your pets.

Mary Jane’s Park

A local park that’s getting a different type of attention than might have been originally intended.

Check out the digital edition below:


click image ILLUSTRATION BY THOMAS HARDY.
  • Illustration by Thomas Hardy.
