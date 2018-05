Lisa Sipe

Two chefs, Jaclyn Perez and Betsy McDonald, met while cruising around the world working on mega yachts. Each time they stopped at a port they would pick up local ingredients to prepare on board. Their travels gave them a passion for world flavors and they've opened a restaurant in downtown Bend with a menu inspired by their global experiences. The Lemon Tree is open Tuesday through Sunday for breakfast and lunch.

The Lemon Tree

718 NW Franklin Ave., Bend

lemontreebend.com

541-241-5306