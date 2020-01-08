The Money Issue 2020 

Design by Darris Hurst

THE MONEY ISSUE

Tips, tricks and info about handling and making money in 2020.

Bend is in the top 12% of wealth inequality nationwide. We unpack why.By Laurel Brauns

Little tweaks to add to your piggy bank.By Nicole Vulcan

The pros & cons of “gigging” full or part time.By Cayla Clark

Locals weigh in on money in the digital age.By Laurel Brauns

Artists strive to go from side work to a full-time biz.By Teafly Peterson

Bend-based author and personal finance expert talks compound interest and more.By Cayla Clark