January 08, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » The Money Issue

The Money Issue 2020 

Want to get your financial house in order in the new decade? Maybe the Money Issue will help.

By
DESIGN BY DARRIS HURST
  • Design by Darris Hurst

THE MONEY ISSUE

Tips, tricks and info about handling and making money in 2020. 

Wealth inequality

Bend is in the top 12% of wealth inequality nationwide. We unpack why.
By Laurel Brauns

Starting the Savings Habit

Little tweaks to add to your piggy bank.
By Nicole Vulcan

Gig Economy

The pros & cons of “gigging” full or part time.
By Cayla Clark

Musicians and money

Locals weigh in on money in the digital age.
By Laurel Brauns

The side hustle

Artists strive to go from side work to a full-time biz.
By Teafly Peterson

An interview with David Rosell

Bend-based author and personal finance expert talks compound interest and more.
By Cayla Clark

More The Money Issue »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 8-15, 2020

Special Issues

