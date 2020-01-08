The Money Issue 2020 

THE MONEY ISSUE
Tips, tricks and info about handling and making money in 2020.
Bend is in the top 12% of wealth inequality nationwide. We unpack why.
By Laurel Brauns
Little tweaks to add to your piggy bank.
By Nicole Vulcan
The pros & cons of “gigging” full or part time.
By Cayla Clark
Locals weigh in on money in the digital age.
By Laurel Brauns
Artists strive to go from side work to a full-time biz.
By Teafly Peterson
Bend-based author and personal finance expert talks compound interest and more.
By Cayla Clark