The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon 

But if you're new here—and we know many of you are—you may still be figuring it all out. Where's the best place to live if you're a mountain biker? What about for those seeking amazing views to gaze at while sipping that morning coffee? Where can dog lovers go to find a welcoming scene, or where can the most diversity be found? While it's still a small city in comparison to other places you may have lived, there's still plenty to explore, and plenty to decide upon when choosing an area to live in.



click to enlarge Ian Poellet /Wikimedia Commons

Inside this Neighborhoods Issue, we've partnered with local real estate professionals who bring you the basic details of each part of town, broken up loosely by the official neighborhood boundaries created by the City of Bend. From there, our own team of locavores offers stories about the local flavor in the various neighborhoods. Whether you're new here or you're looking for a new place to call home, we hope our Neighborhoods Issue helps you "home in" on what you're looking for.