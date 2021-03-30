 The Next Best Thing | Nest News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 30, 2021 Bend Nest » Nest News

The Next Best Thing 

Bend-La Pine Schools Offers New Streaming Option for Athletic Competitions

Although local high school athletes are back at it, doing what they do best, fans and supporters will have to resort to the next best thing to being there: virtual cheering and online streaming of sporting events.

The Bend-La Pine Schools District is launching a new free subscription service to allow families and community members the ability to watch select high school athletic teams from their homes during the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. 

ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

To accommodate state safety guidelines and current gathering requirements, athletic and activities competitions will occur without in-person spectators at this time. 

"While spectators cannot cheer in-person,we are excited to announce a new way for folks to root for their favorite teams from home," said Dave Williams, Bend-La Pine Schools' district athletic director. "As we progress through our seasons, we will re-evaluate state guidelines and opening our facilities to spectators, but for the immediate future, spectators will not be part of our athletic competitions."

Interested families, friends and community members are encouraged to sign up for a free subscription with the NFHS Network. 

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

For more information https://www.bend.k12.or.us/district 

