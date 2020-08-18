The Quirky Short-Term Rentals of Bend 

S

click to enlarge Denise Gorman

A peak inside "Dome Sweet Dome."

click to enlarge Mark Bernahl

Immerse yourself in books in this quirky home a few minutes from downtown Bend.

click to enlarge Denise Gorman

Labeled “Dome Sweet Dome” this true-to-name geodesic dome features two bedrooms, three beds, a bathroom and even a full kitchen. The location is right off SW Century Drive with easy access to Phil's Trail.

ummer vacation canceled? Dreams of escaping to the Grottos of Italy dwindling? As COVID cases in Deschutes County rise, and the reality of an extravagant summertime vacation looks less and less likely, short-term rentals right in our own backyard could be a means of escape. We checked out some of the quirkier spots available.Ever gone to the library just to take a nap? This rental is a match made in heaven for anyone who loves the warm ambiance of a public library or bookstore. Created by local artist Mark Bernahl and located near downtown Bend, this one-bedroom, one-bath rental surrounds the visitor with an infinity of books and knowledge. This quirky home, renting for $136 a night, also comes with a full kitchen and small living room surrounded by: you guessed it, more books!“Historically, we’re booked solid in the summer. Our reservations are definitely reduced; frequently we have a day between reservations,” said co-owner Stephanie Barss. Nowadays, the manager of the Book House spends the extra day disinfecting, cleaning, and even screening their upcoming guests to make sure no one is exposed to COVID within their home.This futuristic dome, costing $154 a night, is the epitome of fantastic feng shui. The structure offers a fun dichotomy between a “cabin-in-the-woods” feel inside and a futuristic 2001: Space Odyssey-esque structure on the outside. Because the second floor “floats,” meaning it doesn’t touch the outside walls, sound ricochets throughout the dome. Nestled in the Deschutes National Forest, the two-bedroom, one-bath dwelling is in close proximity to the Deschutes River and Phil’s Trail. A fireplace (with complimentary firewood) and hammock are available outside to watch the stars and enjoy Bend’s signature clean mountain air. Owner Denise Gorman said they had to close for two months initially due to COVID. However, after recently opening back up, the Dome has been filling up quickly.Dreams of living in Mongolia out of a yurt? Who needs international travel anyway? Continue the Mongolian tradition right here in Central Oregon. Located 10 minutes from Sisters and 20 minutes from Bend, the one bedroom one bath yurt, which rents for $101 a night, is the perfect getaway to social distance in style. “Roughing it” soon becomes overrated as a hot shower, a pellet stove, and full kitchen are available. However, no need to sacrifice your camping experience: the view of the Cascades, with sound of frogs singing in the manmade pond, is complimentary. Owner Carrie Walker said she has been relatively busy this summer, but she loves the staycation visitors from Bend. “I get a lot of local staycation visitors in the winter. I absolutely love hosting local folks.”