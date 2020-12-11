The Source Poetry Contest is Back! Now's your chance to win cash prizes 

I
t’s been quite a year, Central Oregon—this is your chance to write about it… and get cash prizes!
The Source Weekly's popular poetry contest is back for another year, with a theme of "Reckoning."
Co-produced by the Source Weekly, the Deschutes Public Library and the Masters of Fine Arts program at Oregon State University-Cascades.
Here's all the info you need to know:
-Winners will have their works published in the Jan. 28 issue of the Source Weekly (and on the Source website), and will be invited to read from their works for a special Zoom performance with the Deschutes Public Library!
Deadline for submission: Thursday, Jan. 14
Details:
-Theme for this year’s poems: “Reckoning.” What does this theme make you feel? How do you put that feeling into words?
-Submit up to five poems, 30 lines max each
-Include the title of the poem in the file name. Also have the poem’s title on the poem document (no-brainer, we know… but…)
-Save each poem as its own PDF document; don’t bunch multiple poems together in one document
-Include your name, email address and phone number in the body of the email you send. DO NOT include your name on the poems
-Email poems to editor@bendsource.com
with “Poetry Contest” AND your first and last name in the subject line.
-You can also drop/email your poems at/to the Source Weekly: 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend. Place your poems in an envelope with your name, phone number and email address on the outside
of the envelope. If you’re dropping in person, slide the envelope through the mail slot in the front door; no need to call or come in! DO NOT include your name on the poems