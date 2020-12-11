 The Source Poetry Contest is Back! Now's your chance to win cash prizes | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 11, 2020 Culture » Culture Features

The Source Poetry Contest is Back! Now's your chance to win cash prizes 

Local poets can submit up to five poems, with a deadline of Jan. 14

By
It’s been quite a year, Central Oregon—this is your chance to write about it… and get cash prizes!

The Source Weekly's popular poetry contest is back for another year, with a theme of "Reckoning."


Co-produced by the Source Weekly, the Deschutes Public Library and the Masters of Fine Arts program at Oregon State University-Cascades.

click to enlarge SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

Here's all the info you need to know:

-Winners will have their works published in the Jan. 28 issue of the Source Weekly (and on the Source website), and will be invited to read from their works for a special Zoom performance with the Deschutes Public Library!

Deadline for submission: Thursday, Jan. 14


Details:

-Theme for this year’s poems: “Reckoning.” What does this theme make you feel? How do you put that feeling into words?

-Submit up to five poems, 30 lines max each

-Include the title of the poem in the file name. Also have the poem’s title on the poem document (no-brainer, we know… but…)

-Save each poem as its own PDF document; don’t bunch multiple poems together in one document

-Include your name, email address and phone number in the body of the email you send. DO NOT include your name on the poems

-Email poems to editor@bendsource.com with “Poetry Contest” AND your first and last name in the subject line.

-You can also drop/email your poems at/to the Source Weekly: 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend. Place your poems in an envelope with your name, phone number and email address on the outside of the envelope. If you’re dropping in person, slide the envelope through the mail slot in the front door; no need to call or come in! DO NOT include your name on the poems

See a video of the 2019 Source Poetry Contest reading at the Deschutes Public Library here.

“Create dangerously, for people who read dangerously. ... Writing, knowing in part that no matter how trivial your words may seem, someday, somewhere, someone may risk his or her life to read them.” ― Edwidge Danticat, “Create Dangerously”

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
