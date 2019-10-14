The Source Weekly - Pet Costume Contest! 

Deadline – Oct. 16 at 3pm
Do you have a pet? Does your pet like to dress up for Halloween?
Send photos of your decked-out pet to info@bendsource.com for a chance to have your furry friend (or feathered friend, or scaly friend) featured in the next
issue of the Central Oregon Pets magazine! One lucky winner will get a personalized pet portrait, compliments of local artist Kait McNally (palportraits.com). McNally hand-draws fully customized illustrations, and donates a portion of all proceeds to Brightside Animal Center, a high-save shelter dedicated to reducing animal homelessness and euthanasia.
