The Source Weekly - Pet Costume Contest! 

Deadline – Oct. 16 at 3pm

Do you have a pet? Does your pet like to dress up for Halloween?

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

Yoda (as Yoda) and Pig (as Darth Vader).

Send photos of your decked-out pet to info@bendsource.com for a chance to have your furry friend (or feathered friend, or scaly friend) featured in the next

issue of the Central Oregon Pets magazine! One lucky winner will get a personalized pet portrait, compliments of local artist Kait McNally (palportraits.com). McNally hand-draws fully customized illustrations, and donates a portion of all proceeds to Brightside Animal Center, a high-save shelter dedicated to reducing animal homelessness and euthanasia.

The deadline is. All pets are more than welcome to participate! Extra points for originality, creativity and overall cuteness. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!