October 14, 2019 News » Local News

The Source Weekly - Pet Costume Contest! 

Enter your pet into our Pet Halloween Costume Contest!

By

Deadline – Oct. 16 at 3pm

Do you have a pet? Does your pet like to dress up for Halloween?

click to enlarge Yoda (as Yoda) and Pig (as Darth Vader). - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Yoda (as Yoda) and Pig (as Darth Vader).

Send photos of your decked-out pet to info@bendsource.com for a chance to have your furry friend (or feathered friend, or scaly friend) featured in the next
issue of the Central Oregon Pets magazine! One lucky winner will get a personalized pet portrait, compliments of local artist Kait McNally (palportraits.com). McNally hand-draws fully customized illustrations, and donates a portion of all proceeds to Brightside Animal Center, a high-save shelter dedicated to reducing animal homelessness and euthanasia.



The deadline is Oct. 16 at 3pm. All pets are more than welcome to participate! Extra points for originality, creativity and overall cuteness. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 9-16, 2019

Special Issues

