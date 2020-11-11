 The Source Weekly Update Nov 10 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 11, 2020 News » Local News

The Source Weekly Update Nov 10 

In this week's update, we're discussing schools closures and a new tax proposal.

In this week's update, parents express anger towards extended school closures and the Bend City Council announces a tax proposal to supplement affordable housing.

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Giving Goes Viral ▶ [With Video]

    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 11, 2020
    Donations to Central Oregon Gives eclipsed all expectations in 2019. Two top fundraising nonprofits from 2019 share how they saw success More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Escrito por Laurel Brauns; Traducido por/translated by Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Nov 11, 2020
    El consejo municipal contempla un impuesto fiscal para financiar servicios sociales para las personas sin hogar y Miles de padres de familia alrededor del estado se han unido con el objeto de reabrir las escuelas para el 6 de enero More »

  • Local News »

    Parents Protest School Closure

    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 11, 2020
    Thousands of Oregon parents unite in an effort to re-open schools by Jan. 6 More »
