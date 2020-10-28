 The Source Weekly Update Oct 29 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 28, 2020 News » Local News

The Source Weekly Update Oct 29 

In this week's Update, we're discussing racial tensions and housing opportunities.

In this week's Source Weekly Update, a look back at clashes between Black Lives Matter and Trump supporters, and a change in city policy that allows for a new type of housing.



    After Clashes at Pilot Butte, District Attorney Announces Charges

    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Oct 29, 2020
    Black Lives Matter protesters, the Bend Police Department and a pro-Trump brigade clashed three weeks ago. The BPD wanted 22 people charged, but the DA charged seven More »

  • Local News »

    Through the Roof

    • By K.M. Collins
    • Oct 28, 2020
    If you've tried to buy building materials lately, you might have encountered unwelcome surprises. What's driving price hikes and back orders for construction supplies in Central Oregon? More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Escrito por Laurel Brauns; Traducido por/translated by Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Oct 28, 2020
    Los inmuebles con habitaciones individuales ahora son permitidos en áreas de mayor concentración en Bend More »
