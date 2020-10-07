 The Source Weekly Update Oct 8 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 07, 2020 News » Local News

The Source Weekly Update Oct 8 

In this weeks update, the debate on mirror pond is gaining heat and real estate prices are skyrocketing

In this week's update, we are covering the controversy of the mirror pond dredging. Is it worth it to dredge a pond that is historically known to refill with sediments? Also, real estate prices in bend are skyrocketing and it begs the question: are increased prices a sign of a stabilized local economy or just bad news for residents.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

What's Cookin' In Sunriver?
BendFilm: Make Your Own Schedule
Beer Pack to Benefit Fire Victims
"With Spirit" Debuts at BendFilm
Working with the Spirit of the Times
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Autumn in Central Oregon Photo Workshop

Autumn in Central Oregon Photo Workshop - Cascade Center of Photography

Sat., Oct. 10, 1-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    The Bubble Tha't Won't Burst

    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Oct 7, 2020
    As people from affluent cities pour into Bend to escape COVID-19, home sales and rent prices skyrocket, leaving locals priced out of the market More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Escrito por Emily Cureton, OPB. Translated by/ Traducido por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Oct 7, 2020
    Los manifestantes ven desigualdades después de que la polícia de Bend libera al hombre que apunto con una pistola en la manifestación Trump More »

  • Local News »

    Inside Our Endorsement Interviews: Phil v. Phil

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 7, 2020
    Excerpts from our video interviews with Phil Chang and Phil Henderson, the two candidates running for Deschutes County Board of Commissioners pos. 2 More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 7-14, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation