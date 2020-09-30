 The Source Weekly Update Sep. 30 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
September 30, 2020 News » Local News

The Source Weekly Update Sep. 30 

In this week's update, we are talking about school lunches and home evictions.

In this week's update, we are talking about school lunches and home evictions. Families who previously received free school lunches can qualify for additional EBT benefits. Also, Governor Brown announced an eviction ban through the end of the year for those affected by the wildfires and or the pandemic.
Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Pick Me Up

    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Sep 30, 2020
    A lifeline arrives for local arts and culture organizations More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Escrito por Nicole Vulcan Translated by / Traducido por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Sep 30, 2020
    El dinero de la comida escolar va en camino a casa & La gobernadora emite una nueva prohibición de desalojo residencial eventual hasta finales del año More »

  • Local News »

    Governor Issues New Residential Eviction Ban Through the End of the Year

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 30, 2020
    The bill covered those facing eviction for non-payment or no-cause evictions—while the new order only covers residential properties More »
