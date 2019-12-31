The Suttle Lodge's Guest Chef Series Goes International 

It's already known for pulling in some top regional talent for its chef series, but this year, The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse is casting an even wider net. The lineup for 2020 includes eight renowned chefs hailing from far-flung locations such as New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and even Newfoundland, Canada.



The series involves the chefs cooking up meals that suit their fancy, served family style in the main dining room. Here's what to look for this year:

Nancy Patterson, Eat Drink Bend

A spread from the recent Alpine dinner at The Suttle Lodge.

-Sat., Jan. 11. James Beard-nominated Ben Sukle of Birch and Oberlin—a seafood-heavy Italian restaurant named one of Bon Appetit's Hot 10 best new restaurants in America.

-Sat., Jan 25. Jeremy Charles of Raymonds in Newfoundland, who will feature Newfoundland, Labrador and indigenous ingredients.

-Sat., Feb. 29. Four-time Beard nominee Philip Krajeck of Rolf & Daughters in Nashville is known for his pasta and seasonal fare.

-Sat., Mar. 14. James Beard winner Tom Cunanan of Bad Saint in Washington, D.C., is known for his Filipino cuisine.

-Sat., Apr 4. Beard semifinalist Joe Kindred of Kindred in Davidson, North Carolina, is known for its "lake vibes" and its Southern-style fish-camp cooking.

-Sat., Apr. 25. Beard semifinalist Elliott Moss of Buxton Hall in Asheville, North Carolina is known for his South Carolina low-country barbecue.

Nancy Patterson, Eat Drink Bend

-Sat., May 30. Nite Yun of Nyum Bai in Oakland has earned accolades from nearly every foodie magazine for her Cambodian street food cuisine.

-Sat., June 6. Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf of New Orleans won restaurant of the year in Food & Wine... for a sandwich shop. Yum!

The Suttle Lodge Chef Series

Book at thesuttlelodge.com/happenings

$95/person