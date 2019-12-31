 The Suttle Lodge's Guest Chef Series Goes International | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 31, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

The Suttle Lodge's Guest Chef Series Goes International 

The lineup for 2020 includes eight renowned chefs hailing from far-flung locations

By

It's already known for pulling in some top regional talent for its chef series, but this year, The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse is casting an even wider net. The lineup for 2020 includes eight renowned chefs hailing from far-flung locations such as New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and even Newfoundland, Canada.

The series involves the chefs cooking up meals that suit their fancy, served family style in the main dining room. Here's what to look for this year:

A spread from the recent Alpine dinner at &#10;The Suttle Lodge. - NANCY PATTERSON, EAT DRINK BEND
  • Nancy Patterson, Eat Drink Bend
  • A spread from the recent Alpine dinner at The Suttle Lodge.

-Sat., Jan. 11. James Beard-nominated Ben Sukle of Birch and Oberlin—a seafood-heavy Italian restaurant named one of Bon Appetit's Hot 10 best new restaurants in America.

-Sat., Jan 25. Jeremy Charles of Raymonds in Newfoundland, who will feature Newfoundland, Labrador and indigenous ingredients.

-Sat., Feb. 29. Four-time Beard nominee Philip Krajeck of Rolf & Daughters in Nashville is known for his pasta and seasonal fare.

-Sat., Mar. 14. James Beard winner Tom Cunanan of Bad Saint in Washington, D.C., is known for his Filipino cuisine.

-Sat., Apr 4. Beard semifinalist Joe Kindred of Kindred in Davidson, North Carolina, is known for its "lake vibes" and its Southern-style fish-camp cooking.

-Sat., Apr. 25. Beard semifinalist Elliott Moss of Buxton Hall in Asheville, North Carolina is known for his South Carolina low-country barbecue.

NANCY PATTERSON, EAT DRINK BEND
  • Nancy Patterson, Eat Drink Bend

-Sat., May 30. Nite Yun of Nyum Bai in Oakland has earned accolades from nearly every foodie magazine for her Cambodian street food cuisine.

-Sat., June 6. Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf of New Orleans won restaurant of the year in Food & Wine... for a sandwich shop. Yum!

The Suttle Lodge Chef Series
Book at thesuttlelodge.com/happenings
$95/person


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 31-January 8, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • A Decade of News

    A Decade of News

    A look back at the Source's biggest stories from the past 10 years, 2009-2019
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Dec 24, 2019
  • Source Weekly Update Podcast 12/26/19

    Source Weekly Update Podcast 12/26/19

    It's the end of the decade! Here are things we didn't have in 2010... from Baby Yoda to food cart pods
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Dec 24, 2019
  • Source Weekly Update Podcast 12/19/19

    Source Weekly Update Podcast 12/19/19

    Holiday hangouts that give back, free First Day hikes and the results of our "Who Did It Better" holiday song battle in this week's podcast!
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Dec 18, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation