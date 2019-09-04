Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 04, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

The Tour of Art 

Bend Tour Company offers a fun way to view public art

By

People can take so many tours in Central Oregon—tours of rivers, breweries and pub houses, tours of the marijuana industry... even tours of the most photographic spaces. But what about taking a tour of art?

John Flannery and fellow art adventurers in The Bend Tour Company's open-air electric car. - TEAFLY PETERSON
  • Teafly Peterson
  • John Flannery and fellow art adventurers in The Bend Tour Company's open-air electric car.

On one recent, terribly rainy day, I hitched a ride aboard The Bend Tour Company's Art Tour. John Flannery co-operates the tour. My fellow travelers were a local woman and her two friends from Denver, Colorado. In the middle of our tour, a downpour began. While our guests from Denver were clearly bummed, I felt I had the perfect view of that beautiful storm from Flannery's open-air electric car.

What's great about seeing art in this manner is that Flannery doesn't just include the main spots, such as Art, the statue downtown, or roundabout sculptures; the tour also includes the hidden in-between gems, smaller statues at the entrances to buildings or minute architectural details of buildings inside and out, the history of the buildings where art is housed and how the townspeople were thinking about the placement of art as Bend has grown.

I forget sometimes just how much art we have in Bend. The sign of a healthy community is the art that's there. Where there's art, there's life. Flannery's art tour does a great job of showcasing the life in Bend. From the sculptures depicting history to the impromptu creations of Deschutes Brewery workers, Flannery shows you little nooks and crannies where creativity is flourishing.

Flannery is an exuberant storyteller, filled with genuine joy and love for what he's sharing. That's the best thing an artist can ask for: someone who loves and shares their art.

Bend Tour Company
Art and Cultural Tour of Bend
Schedule a tour
thebendtourcompany.com/tours/ecruiser-arts-cultural-tour-bend/

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 4-11, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Art Watch

More by Teafly Peterson

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation