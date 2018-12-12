Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 12, 2018 News » Local News

The Weekend Warrior Everyman Gifts 

2018 Gift Guide, Pt. 2

He's the one who holds it all together—the busy career, the next-level holiday decorations... and the big dreams of big gifts for the rest of the family. With all of that on his plate, doesn't this guy deserve some big gifts of his own this holiday season? Whether he's thinking of dabbling in a new sport, or he just needs a little help upping his weekend warrior fashion game, these gifts should get you started.

MEGAN BAKER
  • Megan Baker

Festive Socks from Stance

$12-$18 Available at REVOLVR Menswear

Whether to dress up his corporate attire or to add some flair at the holiday party, these socks will deliver.

945 NW Wall St., Bend
• 541-647-2627 • revolvrmens.com

Stand on Liquid Good Vibes Package

$399 Available from Stand on Liquid

He works hard, and this guy likes to play even harder—so get his summer vibes on lock with a killer off-season deal on an 11-foot-long, inflatable stand up paddleboard from a Bend company. With pump and carry bag!

1320 SE Reed Market Rd. Ste. 180, Bend
• 541-639-4596 • standonliquid.com

"Homebody:  A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave" book by Joanna Gaines

$40 -Available at Dudley's BookShop Cafe

A handy gift for the person who likes to DIY their projects instead of hiring out. The HGTV home design guru offers tips and inspiration to identify your personal design style and how to implement it.

135 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend
• 541-749-2010 • dudleysbookshopcafe.com

Century flannel + Snapback hat

Flannel $59.99, hat $29.99 - From Cascade Armory

Chances are this guy has a flannel or two in his closet, but the everyman can never have too many, right? Pair the poly-blend flannel—super warm for winter—with the cool quilted snapback hat for a fresh take on a classic Dad look.

Items available at Mt. Bachelor Sports, Local Joe, Pine Mountain Sports, and Skjeerskaa's, as well as a classic dad look.

cascadearmory.com

Meet Your Farmer dinner voucher

$60 each - Available at Central Oregon Locavore

He's always trying to find a way to please others—but these evenings that connect local people with local food experiences give him something more meaningful than stuff this holiday season.

1841 NE 3rd St., Bend
• 541-633-7388 • centraloregonlocavore.org

Fugly Sweater Wine + Bag

$32 - Available at Naked Winery, Bag available at Jubeelee

No matter how ugly your sweater, this Cab/Syrah/Merlot red blend will taste just right.

330 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend
• 541-386-3700 • nakedwinery.com
903 NW Wall St. Suite 110, Bend
• 541-678-5651 • ju-bee-lee.com

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 12-19, 2018

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

  • Beyond the Blue Ribbon

    Beyond the Blue Ribbon

    As Child Abuse Prevention Month wraps up, the need for consistent funding for vulnerable populations continues
    • by Judy Stiegler
    • Apr 26, 2017
  • Safer by Design: Thinking Green

    Safer by Design: Thinking Green

    A proposed City budget includes increases in bike lanes, greenways and pedestrian corridors—and yes, money for those potholes
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • May 10, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation