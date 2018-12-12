The Weekend Warrior Everyman Gifts 

He's the one who holds it all together—the busy career, the next-level holiday decorations... and the big dreams of big gifts for the rest of the family. With all of that on his plate, doesn't this guy deserve some big gifts of his own this holiday season? Whether he's thinking of dabbling in a new sport, or he just needs a little help upping his weekend warrior fashion game, these gifts should get you started.
Festive Socks from Stance
$12-$18 Available at REVOLVR Menswear
Whether to dress up his corporate attire or to add some flair at the holiday party, these socks will deliver.
Stand on Liquid Good Vibes Package
$399 Available from Stand on Liquid
He works hard, and this guy likes to play even harder—so get his summer vibes on lock with a killer off-season deal on an 11-foot-long, inflatable stand up paddleboard from a Bend company. With pump and carry bag!
"Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave" book by Joanna Gaines
$40 -Available at Dudley's BookShop Cafe
A handy gift for the person who likes to DIY their projects instead of hiring out. The HGTV home design guru offers tips and inspiration to identify your personal design style and how to implement it.
Century flannel + Snapback hat
Flannel $59.99, hat $29.99 - From Cascade Armory
Chances are this guy has a flannel or two in his closet, but the everyman can never have too many, right? Pair the poly-blend flannel—super warm for winter—with the cool quilted snapback hat for a fresh take on a classic Dad look.
Items available at Mt. Bachelor Sports, Local Joe, Pine Mountain Sports, and Skjeerskaa's, as well as a classic dad look.
$60 each - Available at Central Oregon Locavore
He's always trying to find a way to please others—but these evenings that connect local people with local food experiences give him something more meaningful than stuff this holiday season.
Fugly Sweater Wine + Bag
$32 - Available at Naked Winery, Bag available at Jubeelee
No matter how ugly your sweater, this Cab/Syrah/Merlot red blend will taste just right.