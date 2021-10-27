The Wonderful World of Rad Glass 

Owning the most ornate bong or dab rig is considered bragging rights among the stoner community. These one-of-a-kind glass pieces can bring a heightened experience to an already "high" scenario. While some intricate pieces rely on cosmetic designs like opals or familiar characters, other artistic smoking utensils focus on the smoke production or smoothness of the inhale. For this issue of the Leaflet I went on an exploration to find some of Bend's raddest glass pieces at a variety of head shops.

click to enlarge Rich Johnson

Opal Dab Rig.

Opal Dab Rig

Up first is a colorful dab rig covered in 36 "opals," or jewels. I found this flashy rig at Midtown Direct Smoke Shop, located next to Top Shelf Medicine off of Greenwood Avenue. The attached quartz banger can come with a terpene pearl inside the banger, terpene pill valve system and a perfectly fitting marble to use as a carb cap. The pearl, pill valve and marble make the dabbing experience more manageable because the user can control the flavor and amount of smoke being produced. Clocking in around $700 for the rig, banger and accessories you'll be coughing up clouds of smoke and dough for this beautiful piece.

Bend Bong

click to enlarge Rich Johnson

Bend Bong.

Next, are two pieces from Midtown Direct again and were produced by Trident Glass out of Eugene. The first bong features a shout out to Bend that is integrated into the glass. A gorgeous mountain landscape with "Bend, OR" painted onto the neck of the glass makes this piece seem more like a dope flower vase rather than an expensive smoking device. The bowl included also features an artsy outlook on the outdoorsy town.

Lighter holder bong

click to enlarge Rich Johnson

Lighter and Bud Holder Bong.

Trident Glass's production of this other bong focused more on convenience but is still an awesome bong to gaze at. I consider this piece more convenient because of the lighter and bud holders that have been strategically placed at the base of the bong. Pot heads no longer have to feel out their pockets or check the surrounding area for lighters. With designated places for your necessary smoking needs, this bong will keep your organization skills at an A-1 level.

Both the Bend and lighter holder bong ironically retails for around $420 out the door.

Last in the lineup is a fantastically crafted bong and dab rig I found at the Piece of Mind head shop.

Pop culture in the stoner world is where glass blowers get a lot of their inspiration from. Skeletons, "Aliens" and everything in between have all been redesigned and sold as bongs and dab rigs to the fans of the genres. Local Bend glass blower Carsten Carlile produces eye-catching bongs and rigs that bring marijuana crafts into the mainstream glass blowing industry.

Double Skull

click to enlarge Trevor Bradford

Double Skull Bong by Carsten Carlile.

Carlile's productions sit on the cusp of usable glass and strictly artistic works. One of the more expensive pieces that tops out at $3,500 is a double skulled bong that is perfect for the Halloween season. Taking crystal skulls to another level, this percolating beauty is definitely on the list of conversation starters.

Flower Power

click to enlarge Trevor Bradford

Flower Power Xenomorph Bong by Carsten Carlile.

To end this list of rad glass I tried to find the most expensive and elaborate piece possible. Carlile again takes the cake with this Xenomorph strictly flower bong. Going back to the OG days of smoking, this piece has a fixed bowl and a carb attached straight to the alien's tale. This "Aliens" inspired bong prices at $6,000 and seems more comfortable sitting on a fireplace mantel rather than some stoner's dirty coffee table.

As potheads get older and obtain higher incomes, the weed they smoke and pieces they use get higher up in price ranges as well. Owning the raddest glass in your friend group truly is important to some stoners and with bongs topping out at $6,000, finding one that fits your personality could be just one head shop away.