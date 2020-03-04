 These Ladies Rock | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 04, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

These Ladies Rock 

Central Oregon's upcoming shows, highlight women in music

By

An incredible showing of women in music is coming to Central Oregon this year—so much so that you could be out supporting these artists basically every week over the next few months.

Alongside Joseph (see our other Sound story this week), here's a roundup of some shows to get on your radar—but be sure to check our calendar regularly to get acquainted with the many talented local and visiting female-led acts we'll see throughout the rest of the year.

Catch Alicia Viani at the Belfry on April 11.
  • Alysse Gafkjen
  • Catch Alicia Viani at the Belfry on April 11.

3/5 – Blossom at The Suttle Lodge

Based in Portland, Blossom is one of the absolute best R&B singers in all of the Pacific Northwest. Do not miss the chance to see one of our state's most blooming artists in an intimate setting. Check out her debut album "Maybe" to get a sneak-peek at what her performance can bring.

3/8 – Ballroom Thieves at Volcanic Theatre Pub

3/11 – Olivia Harms at Brasada Ranch

3/18 – Kacy & Clayton at The Belfry

Kacy & Clayton
  • Mat Dunlap
  • Kacy & Clayton

The Kacy half of Kacy & Clayton has a set of vocals that are wrapped like a velvety dream. You might be familiar with this duo if you happened to see them at last year's Sisters Folk Festival. And if you are, I know you'll be back for more.

3/21 – Royal Jelly Jive at Volcanic Theater Pub

3/26 – Amenta Abioto w/ Bryson Cone and D'DAT

Memphis-born, Portland-based singer Amenta Abioto is a special talent. Her unique instrumental loops and vocal work make for a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Just last year she performed at TedxMtHood, released her first music video with "Plant It," and is sure to be rising even more in 2020.

4/9 – Sierra Hull at Sisters High School

4/11 – Alicia Viani Album Release at The Belfry

For last year's Women's Issue, I interviewed Viani about heading south to record her debut album. For this year's, we're on the cusp of actually hearing it. It's been a long time coming for the Bend-based singer/songwriter, and she couldn't be happier to share it with the world.

4/17 – The Beths at Volcanic Theatre Pub

5/15 – Shook Twins at the Domino Room

5/23 – Brandi Carlile at Les Schwab Amphitheater

Brandi Carlile
  • Alysse Gafkjen
  • Brandi Carlil

Brandi Carlile's voice is going to take over the Schwab. This show has the makings for an epic summer night that you'll most definitely want to be a part of.

