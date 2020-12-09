 Thinking Outside the Buds: Canna-Friendly Gifts | Smoke Signals | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 09, 2020 Culture » Smoke Signals

Thinking Outside the Buds: Canna-Friendly Gifts 

Gift ideas for the cannabis lover—that won't smell funny under the tree

By

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
More likely than not, the cannabis lover in your life already has their favorite dispensary—and dispensary products—well in hand. Putting a container of edibles or flower under the tree this year will be sure to make them smile, but if you're looking for something besides product to wrap up and give this year, here are a few ideas available at local dispensaries.

"Bong Appetit Cookbook," available at Dr. Jolly's. $30

Sure, you might already know how to slap some ganja butter into a boxed mix of brownies—but for those looking for a more elevated experience, this book delivers. Featuring 65 sweet and savory dishes, and cocktails, that can be made with cannabis.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

"A Woman's Guide to Cannabis: Using Marijuana to Feel Better, Look Better, Sleep Better–and Get High Like a Lady" book, available at Dr. Jolly's. $16.95

Have a hesitant or new cannabis user in your life? Let this book help them explore the ins and outs of using weed for pain relief and more.

Both of these books are available at Dr. Jolly's online store at Dutchie.com, where you can even get your goods delivered to your door. dutchie.com/stores/dr-jollys

click to enlarge TOKYO STARFISH
  • Tokyo Starfish

A Night at the "First and Only Bud and Breakfast in Bend," courtesy Tokyo Starfish. Average $250/night

Have friends or family who want to come to Bend and experience all the wonders of legal cannabis? Book them a night at the Bud and Breakfast, located above Tokyo Starfish, which is a two-bedroom plus loft that is cannabis friendly. Guests even get a gift card to Tokyo Starfish with their stay. Available at: vrbo.com/1135822

click to enlarge COURTESY OREGROWN
  • Courtesy Oregrown

ReStash Jar from Oregrown. Medium size $25.

Love the buds, but not the smell? Give the gift of a stash jar adorned with a super-cool logo and choose the colors your gift recipient loves most.

Get it at Oregrown, or at their Dutchie online store at dutchie.com/dispensaries/oregrown.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
