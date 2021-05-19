 This Modern World—week of May 20 | Advice & Fun | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 19, 2021 Culture » Advice & Fun

This Modern World—week of May 20 

Conservative Jones, boy detective

By
TOM TOMORROW
  • Tom Tomorrow

About The Author

Tom Tomorrow

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Jerk du Soleil
Free Will Astrology—Week of May 20
The Center Must Hold. Oregon Politicians Should Return to It.
Transportation Transformation
Letters to the Editor 5/20/21
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Redmond Caves - An Archaeological Treasure in an Urban Landscape

Staff Pick
Redmond Caves - An Archaeological Treasure in an Urban Landscape

Wed., May 19, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Advice & Fun

More by Tom Tomorrow

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 19-26, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

Restaurant Guide

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation