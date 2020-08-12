Three Arrested at Prineville Black Lives Matter Protest 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
On Saturday around 6pm, Prineville police officers arrested three people at a Black Lives Matter protest, at the corner of Third Street and Court Street in downtown Prineville near the courthouse.
Michael Satcher, 42, Ronald Campbell, 57, and Jasmine Barnett, 40, were arrested for disorderly conduct.
Satcher and Barnett, members of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, were taken to Crook County jail and released on bail, and the district attorney will review any formal charges.
The event was organized by the Central Oregon Diversity Project and the C.O. Peacekeepers.
Cops say a fight broke out at the end of the demonstration between counter-protestors and the BLM activists. Some counter-protesters drove by yelling, and others gathered across the street with a large "All Lives Matter" banner, according to footage on the Central Oregon Peacekeepers Facebook page.
"Two Central Oregon BLM leaders faced an attack and violence from counter protestors," said Luke Richter, President of the C.O. Peacekeepers. "The people defending them were arrested as a result, while counter protestors who instigated the attack were allowed to walk free. Due to impending legal action, we will refrain from further comments for the time being."
"This guy assaulted one of our peacekeepers so we pepper sprayed him," said a narrator who recorded the protests for the C.O. Peacekeepers Facebook page. "How do you think Portland feels?" she asked the man who was opening the door to a truck with Texas license plates.
Later she shouts, "That man is being coddled because he's white!" because he was not arrested.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here