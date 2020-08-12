 Three Arrested at Prineville Black Lives Matter Protest | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 12, 2020 News » Local News

Three Arrested at Prineville Black Lives Matter Protest 

Cops say a fight broke out at the end of the demonstration between counter-protestors and the BLM activists

By

On Saturday around 6pm, Prineville police officers arrested three people at a Black Lives Matter protest, at the corner of Third Street and Court Street in downtown Prineville near the courthouse.

Michael Satcher, 42, Ronald Campbell, 57, and Jasmine Barnett, 40, were arrested for disorderly conduct.

click image The view overlooking Prineville from Ochoco Park Lookout. - KRIS ARNOLD / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Kris Arnold / Wikimedia Commons
  • The view overlooking Prineville from Ochoco Park Lookout.

Satcher and Barnett, members of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, were taken to Crook County jail and released on bail, and the district attorney will review any formal charges.

The event was organized by the Central Oregon Diversity Project and the C.O. Peacekeepers.

Cops say a fight broke out at the end of the demonstration between counter-protestors and the BLM activists. Some counter-protesters drove by yelling, and others gathered across the street with a large "All Lives Matter" banner, according to footage on the Central Oregon Peacekeepers Facebook page.

"Two Central Oregon BLM leaders faced an attack and violence from counter protestors," said Luke Richter, President of the C.O. Peacekeepers. "The people defending them were arrested as a result, while counter protestors who instigated the attack were allowed to walk free. Due to impending legal action, we will refrain from further comments for the time being."

"This guy assaulted one of our peacekeepers so we pepper sprayed him," said a narrator who recorded the protests for the C.O. Peacekeepers Facebook page. "How do you think Portland feels?" she asked the man who was opening the door to a truck with Texas license plates.

Later she shouts, "That man is being coddled because he's white!" because he was not arrested.

About The Author

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

Laurel has toured the national coffeehouse circuit as a singer-songwriter and spent years buried in psychology books to earn her (in-progress) PhD. She was rescued from both artistic and academic obscurity by The Source Weekly where she loves telling stories about the people who make this community a better place...
More
