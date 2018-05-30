Search
May 30, 2018 Culture » Book Talk

Three must-read books for June 

There There: A Novel

By
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

There There: A Novel
by Tommy Orange

First time author Tommy Orange will soon be mentioned in the category shared by Erdrich, Alexie, Welch, and Silko: that of truly great indigenous authors. The voices of urban Native Americans are ones we don't often hear. "There There" tells the story of 12 differing personalities who converge at the Big Oakland Pow Wow, each with its own purpose and destiny. This is a raw and vital book that needs to be read. The prologue describing the treatment of Native Americans over the last few hundred years is one of the toughest things I've ever read. When I was fortunate enough to meet the author earlier this year and asked about it, he said, "I wrote that from a dark place." If there was one book I would tell you to read this summer, this is it. (6/5)

Rising: Dispatches from The New American Shore

by Elizabeth Rush

Rush has written one of the most eloquent environmental books in recent memory. From coast to coast we learn about the effects of rising sea levels on coastal communities and the plants, animals and humans that call them their home. While those currently impacted are often already marginalized, this is an issue that will eventually impact us all in some way. Rachel Carson would be proud. (6/12)

The Word Is Murder: A Novel

by Anthony Horowitz

From the author of our favorite mystery of 2017, "Magpie Murders," comes the first in a duology featuring former detective Daniel Hawthorne and... Horowitz himself as a character asked to shadow an investigation for a possible book. Layers of mysteries build upon one another in an example of meta-fiction at its finest. A guaranteed fun summer read. (6/5)

Before you stroll the streets of First Friday, check out these book reviews courtesy of Dudley's Bookshop Cafe. Then stroll down to the shop for a discount on the books!

