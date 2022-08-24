 Thrillacross Cyclocross Series | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 24, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Thrillacross Cyclocross Series 

A locals' favorite bike racing series returns for the month of September

By

Fall is around the corner, folks, and for bike fanatics the changing of seasons means one thing: cyclocross, bike racing discipline that utilizes elements of road racing and mountain biking, forcing racers to ride through dirty hill climbs and occasional pavement stretches. Toss in deep muddy/sandy pits that can be unrideable at times, stairs and tall barriers that force riders to dismount and run or jump over them and you have a cyclocross race.

click to enlarge In this cyclocross race, the rider pushes the bike through a grueling portion. - COURTESY MBSEF
  • Courtesy MBSEF
  • In this cyclocross race, the rider pushes the bike through a grueling portion.

A locals' favorite race series returns for the month of September to its home at The Athletic Club of Bend. Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation puts on the annual Thrillacross race series to kickstart Central Oregon's 'cross season. 

Riders will face sprints across the lawn, fast berms, dust pits, hurdles, curb hops and much more while lapping the course for either 30 minutes or 45 minutes. 

It's designed to be a celebration for the Bend bike community, with a course that makes it easy for observers to catch the action at multiple observation points. Plus, beer and food abounds. The races start after 5pm Thursday nights so the working people in town can compete. 

Thrillacross starts Sept. 1 and runs every Thursday of the month until Sept. 29. There is a one-week break Sept. 15 so local organizers can focus on the Can Chaser Cross race in Redmond, part of the statewide Harvest Cross race series.

The races are mass start style, with juniors and masters divisions starting at 5:15pm. Open and single speed divisions start at 6pm. Membership with the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association is required to compete, but spectating and bringing the party is free. 

2022 Thrillacross
Thu., Sept. 1-29. 5:15pm/6pm
Athletic Club of Bend
61615 Athletic Club Dr., Bend
$15-$35 per race, $60-$120 per series

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Hello! Storytime

Hello! Storytime - Roundabout Books

Wed., Aug. 24, 10:30-11 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 24-30, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation