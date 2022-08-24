Thrillacross Cyclocross Series 

Fall is around the corner, folks, and for bike fanatics the changing of seasons means one thing: cyclocross, bike racing discipline that utilizes elements of road racing and mountain biking, forcing racers to ride through dirty hill climbs and occasional pavement stretches. Toss in deep muddy/sandy pits that can be unrideable at times, stairs and tall barriers that force riders to dismount and run or jump over them and you have a cyclocross race.



click to enlarge Courtesy MBSEF

In this cyclocross race, the rider pushes the bike through a grueling portion.

A locals' favorite race series returns for the month of September to its home at The Athletic Club of Bend. Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation puts on the annual Thrillacross race series to kickstart Central Oregon's 'cross season.

Riders will face sprints across the lawn, fast berms, dust pits, hurdles, curb hops and much more while lapping the course for either 30 minutes or 45 minutes.

It's designed to be a celebration for the Bend bike community, with a course that makes it easy for observers to catch the action at multiple observation points. Plus, beer and food abounds. The races start after 5pm Thursday nights so the working people in town can compete.

Thrillacross starts Sept. 1 and runs every Thursday of the month until Sept. 29. There is a one-week break Sept. 15 so local organizers can focus on the Can Chaser Cross race in Redmond, part of the statewide Harvest Cross race series.

The races are mass start style, with juniors and masters divisions starting at 5:15pm. Open and single speed divisions start at 6pm. Membership with the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association is required to compete, but spectating and bringing the party is free.

2022 Thrillacross

Thu., Sept. 1-29. 5:15pm/6pm

Athletic Club of Bend

61615 Athletic Club Dr., Bend

$15-$35 per race, $60-$120 per series