September 23, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Thrive Cooking Tutorial 

While tradition is sacred, it may be time to innovate your holiday menu for healthy eating

By

The holiday season is notorious for fatty foods and heavy meals; health isn't typically in the picture. While tradition is sacred, it may be time to innovate your holiday menu for healthy eating. This October, Bend Adventist Fellowship will offer free culinary classes for plant-based holiday cooking. Participants can refine their cooking skills with hands-on learning opportunities, educational videos, weekly celebration meals and door prizes. The tutorials are offered the first three Sundays of the month from 1:30-5 pm and are limited to 20 participants. Contact information for the event can be found by email- lld@bendbroadband.com or phone- 541-948-6628.

Learn how to cook healthful meals. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Learn how to cook healthful meals.

