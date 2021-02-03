 Tighten Your Laces! In-Person Racing Returns | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 03, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Tighten Your Laces! In-Person Racing Returns 

The 2021 Salmon Run kicks off the season this spring

By

Itching to get outside and moving after a long season of staying home and staying safe? The racing season is just around the corner and in-person running events are back on the schedule. The 2021 Salmon Run kicks off the season this spring, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local nonprofit, The Environmental Center.

COURTESY LIOE
  • Courtesy LIOE

The Salmon Run is in its 32nd year of celebrating the epic journey that the iconic PNW salmon make each year, traversing thousands of treacherous watery miles back to their homes. Luckily, salmon runners only have to complete the racing distance of their choice, 5K, 10K or a half marathon.

An all-new course and venue at Pronghorn Resort brings a change of pace for previous runners. New and past runners will enjoy the crisp, early spring air as they race around the high desert with snowy Central Oregon mountains framing the scene.

With the ongoing pandemic, safety remains a top priority for racing events. Take advantage of that unique racing atmosphere with wave start times and free face coverings, or run solo from anywhere with virtual options.

Shake off the past year and join the mighty salmon in spirit, pushing against the current and crossing the finish with triumph. The 2021 Salmon Run is scheduled for Saturday, April 10—virtual runners can run anytime and anyplace!

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

2021 Salmon Run
5K, 10K & Half Marathon
Sat., April 10 – staggered start times
bendraces.com/salmon-run


About The Author

Megan Burton

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. The Source let her into their newsroom in 2020. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Increasing Access for BIPOC Cannabis Workers
To Avoid Fires, Sisters Folk Festival Moves to October
Foxtail Reimagined to Survive Pandemic
Fine Tuning My Love
No Rabbits. No Hates. Just Magic.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Current Fiction Book Club

Current Fiction Book Club

Wed., Feb. 3, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2021

We are so fortunate to live, work and play in a super-supportive community run by hardworking businesses that care about Central Oregon families. Let’s give credit where credit is due! Cast your votes in print or online for the honor of Best of the Nest! Winners will be announced in our Spring issue.

Instructions:

1. Please enter only once

2. Fill in at least 10 categories

3. Vote for locally owned businesses (no big box stores)

4. Vote for one business no more than twice

5. Mail or drop off print ballots to: 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend, OR 97703

6. Cast your vote by 4pm, Feb. 19

7. Tell your friends!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Megan Burton

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 3-10, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation