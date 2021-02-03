Tighten Your Laces! In-Person Racing Returns 

Itching to get outside and moving after a long season of staying home and staying safe? The racing season is just around the corner and in-person running events are back on the schedule. The 2021 Salmon Run kicks off the season this spring, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local nonprofit, The Environmental Center.

Courtesy LIOE

The Salmon Run is in its 32nd year of celebrating the epic journey that the iconic PNW salmon make each year, traversing thousands of treacherous watery miles back to their homes. Luckily, salmon runners only have to complete the racing distance of their choice, 5K, 10K or a half marathon.

An all-new course and venue at Pronghorn Resort brings a change of pace for previous runners. New and past runners will enjoy the crisp, early spring air as they race around the high desert with snowy Central Oregon mountains framing the scene.

With the ongoing pandemic, safety remains a top priority for racing events. Take advantage of that unique racing atmosphere with wave start times and free face coverings, or run solo from anywhere with virtual options.

Shake off the past year and join the mighty salmon in spirit, pushing against the current and crossing the finish with triumph. The 2021 Salmon Run is scheduled for Saturday, April 10—virtual runners can run anytime and anyplace!

2021 Salmon Run

5K, 10K & Half Marathon

Sat., April 10 – staggered start times

bendraces.com/salmon-run