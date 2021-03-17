Tiki Bar Opens in Old Mill 

A tiki-themed lounge has opened in Bend's Old Mill. Rapa Nui Tiki Lounge opened this month in the upstairs space above Saxon's, formerly occupied by Level Two. Rapa Nui serves fresh-pressed cocktails along with tapas with an Asian fusion flavor. Check out several versions of bao, the Chinese-style buns, along with wings and drinks including the Scorpion Bowl—a flaming beverage designed to share. Rapa Nui plans to start a "Rum Club" later this spring, allowing rum aficionados to try various styles and vintages of rum.

Courtesy Rapa Nui