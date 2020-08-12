 Time to Vote in the Best of Central Oregon 2020! | Vote for your fave local businesses in the region's most beloved readers' poll! | VOTE BEST OF | Bend
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

VOTE BEST OF

Time to Vote in the Best of Central Oregon 2020! 

Vote for your fave local businesses in the region's most beloved readers' poll!

It's time to vote for your favorite local businesses and services in the Source Weekly's 2020 Best of Central Oregon Readers' Poll!

It's been a tough year—so lets give our favorite local spots some serious love.

SOURCE
  • Source


LINK TO THE SURVEY BELOW—but reading the rules is a good thing to do!

The online ballot will open on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and the paper ballot will be in this week's edition of the Source Weekly.

The results of the 2020 Best of Central Oregon Readers' Poll will be printed in the September 10, 2020 edition of the Source Weekly.

VOTING IN THE SOURCE'S BEST OF CENTRAL OREGON READERS' POLL

Here's what you need to know: In order for your vote to count and to make sure we get the most accurate results, follow these simple rules. Don't worry. You got this.

1) Return your ballot by 3pm Friday, August 21 (if you're sending via snail mail, your ballot must arrive by the deadline. Online ballot also closes at 3pm Aug 21.)

2) Enter only once.

3) You must use ballots found inside the issue of the Source Weekly, or submit your votes through the online poll at bendsource.com. No photocopies or faxes will be counted.

4) Fill in votes in at least 25 categories. This is mandatory.

5) Include your name and email address. (No name = no vote.)
The very best way to cast your vote is online, with the survey at the bottom of this page.

Or you can mail or drop off your ballot (in the mail slot—due to coronavirus restrictions, please don't come inside!):
Source Weekly
704 NW Georgia Ave.
Bend, OR 97703

Questions? Email info@bendsource.com, or call 541-383-0800.

Don't be a ballot-box stuffer! Readers may nominate the same business in no more than three categories. Make no mistake, we WILL toss out any ballots that go over that limit.

In that same vein—we can tell when you purchase votes from overseas—don't do it. It's a waste of money and bad karma.

2020 BEST OF CENTRAL OREGON BALLOT (POLL OPENS AUGUST 12; CLOSES AUGUST 21)

>>>>>VOTE ONLINE HERE<<<<<


Spread the word and encourage your customers to vote for you!


Local businesses: Want to print a poster that encourages people to vote? Download this Best of Central Oregon poster and print it out! Then just write in the category in which you want people to vote for you and tack it on your wall!


PDF Best_Of_Ballot_VOTE_FOR_US_poster_2020.pdf
 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

  • Year

  • Section

  • Category

    • Time to Vote in the Best of Central Oregon 2020!

  • Show only

⇑ Browse 'Best Of' Above ⇑

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 5-12, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation