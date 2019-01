Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Too Sweet Cakes with owner Shelbi Blok. The evening includes music by The Parnells, a balloon installation by The Indigo Bride and plenty of free treats. Too Sweet Cakes specializes in cookies, pastries and celebration cakes.

Too Sweet Cakes One Year Celebration

Sat., Feb. 9, 5-8pm

1012 SE Cleveland Square Loop, Bend

541-241-3933

toosweetcakes.com

Free