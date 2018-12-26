Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 26, 2018 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Top 10(ish) Music Shows of 2018 

A local DJ waxes about the best live music he saw this year, and our editor sneaks in one, too

By

Editor's note: Central Oregon gets more than its fair share of great touring acts, as well as local musicians, hitting its stages. To help us recall some of the best nights in live music, we consulted someone who attends more than his fair share of shows: local DJ Mike Thomas, who I join each Thursday on his morning show on 92.9 FM. But because I also see more than my fair share, I also made one addition to this list...

click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

Gogol Bordello

Midtown Ballroom, Feb. 23

We had many big names of all genres in Bend this year. In fact, there were several stretches over a couple of weeks that would have made an entire year's worth of shows a decade ago. But one under-the-radar show worth mentioning, is Gogol Bordello. It was a fun night had by everyone on stage and in the crowd! Hopefully the sound guys had a good time, too.

Flogging Molly

Midtown Ballroom, planned for March 24

The best concert that nobody saw was Flogging Molly. The cancellation of that show because of bad weather and roads was a serious disappointment to so many fans. We had been looking forward to them coming back to Bend since they played the station's first anniversary show. The band was bummed about it, too. They will be back soon, we hope!

Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra (editor's addition to this list)

Volcanic Theatre Pub, April 12

Ah, memories... Go see a Marty O'Reilly show, they said. You won't be disappointed, they said. And I wasn't. With a mix of Delta blues, soul, jazz and funk, a whole lot of haunting strings and a fun stage personality, I'm checking our calendar right now to see if and when he's back in Bend again.

Floater

GoodLife Brewing Company, June 21 and Oregon Spirit Distillers, June 22

Floater at Oregon Spirit Distillers and GoodLife Brewing were rare outside shows for them in Bend. They thrived under the sunlight of early summer. A fun and humble group that put on a good rock show. The crowd was more enthusiastic for Floater than the headlining band.

Poor Man's Whiskey

4Peaks Music Festival, June 23

Poor Man Whiskey's Saturday set at 4 Peaks had a power failure, thus losing amplified sound. Other bands' members came out to help, with everyone grabbing acoustic instruments and whatever else would make noise to play several crowd sing-along covers to make some sweet-sounding lemonade out of technical-difficulty lemons.

Social Distortion

Midtown Ballroom, July 8

Social Distortion was back at the Midtown this summer for another sold-out show. I'm all for bringing in more acts that haven't played here, and I feel there are some bands that could take a rest on Bend for a concert season, but Social D is not one of those bands.

The Pixies

Les Schwab Amphitheater, Aug. 5

The Pixies were one of the first bands to play the Les Schwab. Their return to the stage with opener Sleigh Bells was fun and energetic. The crowd got to watch a band that influenced famous bands that aren't around anymore rip through their catalogue, showing why they are so admired.

Dwight Yoakam

Oregon Spirit Distillers, Aug. 23

When first asked what I thought of Dwight Yoakam playing Oregon Spirit Distillers, I could not say, "Yes! Please! That would be amazing!" fast enough. Or Fast as You...

Shaking his hand is one of my favorite moments in my career. Cowboys, hipsters and everyone in between all came together to witness this living legend.

Portugal! The Man

Les Schwab Amphitheater, Aug. 31

Portugal! The Man had fun busting out all their radio songs right away, including the massively popular, "Feel It Still," "so all the parents could get home early." The Portland band's music chops, lighting, videos, and other stage effects made for a fun Labor Day Friday on the Les Schwab stage.

Cold War Kids

Oregon Spirit Distillers, Sept. 1

While this show was toned down in scale and bombast compared to the previous night with Portugal! The Man, this talented group brought their best on their hits and sing-alongs. This night's opener, Daysormay, also impressed everyone who showed up early.

Dead South

Fall Fest, Oct. 6

I was late to the party on Dead South, but was relieved to have found out about them before they played Fall Fest. They completely lived up to my expectation. That entire festival with both main and local stage was solid, capped off by this fun group.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 26-January 2, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation