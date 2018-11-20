Torched Towns: Could Bend be Next? 

W

hile the most destructive wildfire in California’s history rages on, the U.S. Forest Service and Pyrologix —a Montana-based wildfire analysis firm—have identified the 100 communities in the Pacific Northwest with the highest cumulative risk of wildfire.

"The high ranking mentioned above confirms all the work that we have been doing since the 1990s," Dave Howe, battalion chief and public information officer for City of Bend Fire Department told the Source. "We live in a fire-dominated ecosystem, which means that our wildlands have adapted to fire and us humans need to do the same."



In Oregon, Merlin and Redwood near Grants Pass, Ore. topped the list of communities most threatened by wildfire. Medford, Bend and Warm Springs rounded out the top five. In Washington, the small town of Leavenworth east of Seattle, near the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, was the most-threatened town, followed by Ellensburg, Selah, Spokane and Wenatchee.





Bendite Patric Douglas visited Paradise, Calif. Nov. 17-18, delivering tent trailers to Bend Fire crews assisting with the fire that ravaged the town. Hundreds are still missing in the wake of that fire.

A scene from Paradise, Calif. Nov. 17.