Lisa Sipe

Learn to make tortillas from one of Bend's favorite taco shops, El Sancho. The demo and hands-on experience covers making handmade tortillas from the proper hydration and mixing of dried masa to the shaping and cooking of tortillas. Once you make your own tortillas you can fill them with El Sancho's signature condiments and fillings.

Food School: Tortillas with El Sancho

Thurs., Jan. 17, 4:30-5:30pm

1841 NE 3rd St., Bend

541-633-7388

centraloregonlocavore.org

$5 to $8