Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 04, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Totally Worth It 

The artists you might not know, but need to see at the 2019 Sisters Folk Festival

By

It's that time of the year again: the Sisters Folk Festival is back and ready to deliver a heaping amount of music. With such a great lineup that spreads across the town of Sisters, it can be hard to properly divvy up your time, and you might miss something that would have been worth knowing about. But don't fret (guitar pun intended), the Source can help you out.

This photo looks just like what a Kacy &amp; Clayton song sounds like, all flowery and stuff. - MATT DUNLAP
  • Matt Dunlap
  • This photo looks just like what a Kacy & Clayton song sounds like, all flowery and stuff.

While obviously it's encouraged to see Bruce Cockburn deliver a possibly transcendent performance, and yes, we want you to watch Rising Appalachia perform cuts off the band's excellent album, released in May, this roundup is for the artists you might not know yet—and the ones totally worth your time.


Kacy & Clayton

Friday: 7:45-8:45pm at The Open Door

Saturday: Noon-1pm at The Belfry & 7:30-8:30pm at Depot Café

This Canadian duo is vibrant, classic and dreamy. Kacy takes her voice to incredible places with a such a unique and hair-raising tone. When joined by Clayton the two seem to interweave voices in a way that's truly special. It's like folk music on LSD. The upcoming album, "Carrying On," releases Oct. 4.

Kuinka

Friday: 11:30pm-12:30am at Sisters Saloon

Saturday: 2-2:45pm at Melvin's Market (workshop) & 11pm-12:30am at The Belfry

Sunday: 3-4pm at Melvin's Market

I interviewed Kuinka's Miranda Zickler back in May about the group's new EP, "Landlines," a fun combination of folk, pop and rock. These guys deliver such an eclectic mix of tunes that will make for an incredibly fun live show. You're basically guaranteed to be grinning from start to finish with their positive energy and talent.

Thunderstorm Artis

Saturday: 6-7pm at Sisters Coffee Company

Music is literally in the blood of Thunderstorm Artis. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Music is literally in the blood of Thunderstorm Artis.

If that last name looks familiar to you, you're not wrong. The son of Ron Artis and brother of Ron Artis II (who you can catch playing SFF as well) possesses a great talent just like the rest of his family. He's young but seasoned; dude seriously has a voice that comes out like butter. Artis' songwriting has depth and power behind it so you can expect an intimate performance from the singer-songwriter.

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Friday: 6:30-7:30pm at Melvin's Market

Saturday: Noon-1pm at Depot Café & 8:30-9:30pm at Sisters Saloon

One could say Aaron Lee Tasjan is sporting the "Willy Wonka" look here. - CURTIS WAYNE MILLARD
  • Curtis Wayne Millard
  • One could say Aaron Lee Tasjan is sporting the "Willy Wonka" look here.

Aaron Lee Tasjan is a definite must-see. If you're a fan of Tom Petty (which, c'mon) then Tasjan is the show for you. He falls right in line with the late legend with his tone and style. Tasjan is a breath of fresh air, delivering a combination of psych-folk tunes that are sure to leave an impression over the duration of the festival.

Sisters Folk Festival
Fri., Sep. 6-Sun,. Sep. 8
Various venues & times
Sisters
sistersfolkfestival.org

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 4-11, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Connecting Through Adventure

    Connecting Through Adventure

    The inaugural Cascadia Adventure Film Festival is a homegrown fest with an international reach
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 4, 2019
  • Source Material

    Source Material

    A look back at a few of music’s gems from August
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 4, 2019
  • Having Each Other's Backs

    Having Each Other's Backs

    Jeffrey Silverstein & Alex Crowson's connection is more than music
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Aug 28, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Statewide Cred

    Joe Rohrbacher of Just Joe's Music and Jazz at Joe's receives the Oregon Music Educators Association's Outstanding Contributor Award
    • by Anne Pick
    • Jan 24, 2018
  • Musical Haven

    Musical Haven

    Escape the weight of the world with "Celtgrass" jams from Irish band We Banjo 3
    • by Anne Pick
    • Feb 8, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation