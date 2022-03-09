 Tots! Moves into 9th Street Village; Southern Accent Moves Out | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 09, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Tots! Moves into 9th Street Village; Southern Accent Moves Out 

Doing the food cart shuffle around Bend

By
Tots!, the tasty snack cart featuring—you guessed it—homemade tots, now has a second location. Tots! is now located in both the Midtown Yacht Club as well as the 9th Street Village adjacent to Bevel Brewing.

click image Loaded, golf ball-size tots. Need we say more? - CHASINTOTS/INSTAGRAM
  • chasintots/Instagram
  • Loaded, golf ball-size tots. Need we say more?

But that change won't be for long; the Tots! cart currently at Midtown Yacht Club will morph into a wood-fired pizza cart called PIZZA in March, according to the owners. And as something moves in, another moves out: Southern Accent, previously at 9th Street, is now at The Office at Silver Moon Brewing off Greenwood Avenue.









Editor's note: The print edition of this story misnamed the name of the new pizza cart. We regret the error.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
