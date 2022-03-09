Tots! Moves into 9th Street Village; Southern Accent Moves Out 

T
Editor's note: The print edition of this story misnamed the name of the new pizza cart. We regret the error.
ots!, the tasty snack cart featuring—you guessed it—homemade tots, now has a second location. Tots! is now located in both the Midtown Yacht Club as well as the 9th Street Village adjacent to Bevel Brewing.
Loaded, golf ball-size tots. Need we say more?
But that change won't be for long; the Tots! cart
currently at Midtown Yacht Club will morph into a wood-fired pizza cart called PIZZA in March, according to the owners. And as something moves in, another moves out: Southern Accent, previously at 9th Street, is now at The Office at Silver Moon Brewing off Greenwood Avenue.