May 29, 2018 News » Local News

Trail Volunteers Wanted 

The Sierra Club is partnering with Bend Park and Rec to remove invasive plants on the Deschutes River Trail

WIKIMEDIA
  Wikimedia
On Monday, June 4 the Sierra Club Juniper Group is partnering with the Bend Park and Recreation District to remove some invasive plants that are taking hold into the South Canyon section of the Deschutes River Trail. BPRD is providing the tools, but volunteers need to dress for the occasion: hiking boots, layered clothing, sunscreen, plenty of water and snacks/lunch.

To register for the free event, contact Mia at aichilik@gmail.com. The meeting location will be sent to volunteers who sign up, and is scheduled to run from 10am to 2pm.

